Walk-off homer propels VCU to extra inning win over Virginia

Catcher Jacob Selden hit a two-run, walk-off home run in the 10th inning to give VCU a 9-7 win over No. 8 Virginia on Tuesday at The Diamond in Richmond.

The extra-inning blast spoiled a valiant comeback effort by the Cavaliers (27-10), who erased a five-run deficit to tie the game in the seventh.

With one out and a runner on first, Selden took a 3-1 fastball from Jay Woolfolk over the wall in right field. The Rams (20-15) have won three-straight games over the Cavaliers dating back to last season. The two teams will meet again on May 3 in Charlottesville.

Junior Jacob Hodorovich was credited with the tough luck loss after a career night on the mound. The righthander totaled a career-high four innings and faced the minimum until he walked the second batter of the 10th inning. Hodorovich also fanned a career-best, five batters in his 11th appearance of the season.

“It was a great college baseball game and a really enthusiastic crowd tonight. I’m proud of our guys on how we battled back," Virginia coach Brian O'Connor said. "They had the big five run inning in the in the third and jumped out to a big lead and we responded in the seventh inning with five runs of our own. You have got to be a little bit better on the road and they certainly stepped up and got the big knocks there to win the game.”

The Cavaliers will return home on Wednesday to host Georgetown in the first meeting between the two schools since 2015. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Disharoon Park and the contest is slated to air on ACCNX.