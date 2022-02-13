Wake Forest pulls away from Virginia women's basketball team

A familiar issue for the Virginia women's basketball team reared its ugly head again on Sunday afternoon.

After keeping things close for most of the game, the Cavaliers were undone by a poor fourth quarter in a 68-53 loss to the Demon Deacons on Sunday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Virginia (3-20, 0-13 ACC) and Wake Forest (13-12, 3-11 ACC) had five ties and four lead changes before the Demon Deacons took control of the game in the fourth quarter. Wake opened the period on a 12-3 run to build a double-digit advantage and cruised to the win.

In total, the Demon Deacons outscored the Cavaliers 20-8 in the fourth quarter.

“It seems like there's always one quarter in each game where it's a deciding factor for us," Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. "I know, I'm repetitive. I sound like a broken record but we have to finish. We have to be disciplined and we have to continue to execute. I mean, the things that we are doing when we're at our best in the game are what is necessary in order for us to put ourselves in a position to win. We just haven't found a way to do that from start to finish.”

Thompson cited missed defensive assignments as one of the reasons for the Cavaliers' fourth quarter struggles.

“There were a lot of miscues in that area," Thompson said.

UConn transfer Mir McLean had her first career double-double for Virginia, finishing with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Junior forward London Clarkson also tallied 11 points and pulled down seven rebounds, while junior guard Taylor Valladay finished with 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Jewel Spear led Wake Forest with 17 points. She was one of four Demon Deacons to finish in double figures.

Virginia had another tough shooting day, finishing 19-of-62 (30.6%) from the field and 3-of-19 (15.8%) from 3-point range. The Cavaliers were solid from the free-throw line, finishing 12-of-16 (75%) while also holding a 36-34 edge in rebounding.

Sunday's game was the final road contest of the regular season for the Cavaliers, who return home to host Miami on Tuesday at 6 p.m., the first of four-straight home games to close out the regular season.