Wagner helps STAB girls basketball team top St. Catherine's

It’s been an interesting two years for Olivia Wagner.

She missed out on her first basketball season at St. Anne’s-Belfield because of the COVID-19 pandemic, then two games into her senior campaign, Wagner suffered an ankle injury that kept her out of the lineup for most of the first month of the season.

Wagner put all of those trials and tribulations behind her Friday night as she helped the Saints earn a convincing 68-39 home victory over St. Catherine’s. She scored 10 of her 19 points in the first half, including three 3-pointers in a League of Independent Schools showdown at the Conway Convocation Center.

“It’s been really emotional,” Wagner said. “I re-classed already and last year got taken away and we felt down, but we only lost one girl. Getting injured in the second game of the season, it’s pretty hard to stay positive, but I have a good coaching staff telling me to keep a positive mindset and having my teammates helping me, having my back. It was really good playing with them. I wouldn’t want to play with anyone else.

"It was a good night.”

Wagner and the Saints had to rally from an early deficit after St. Catherine’s seized control with a strong start from its senior leaders. Eliza Cochran opened the contest with four points and Jaya Powell drained a trey to give St. Catherine’s a commanding 10-2 first quarter lead.

The early deficit didn’t faze STAB (16-1, 8-0 LIS).

Kymora Johnson scored six points off the bench, including a shot at the buzzer to cap an 11-2 run that pulled the Saints within one, 14-13, after one quarter of play.

“We talked about getting a flow going,” Wagner said. "We weren’t really getting in the groove, cutting to the basket. Then a couple of girls caught fire, we were hitting them in open pockets and drove and got to the basket and were able to get some And-1’s quick.”

St. Catherine’s (13-6, 5-4) went back to work in the second. Cochran scored on a putback and Powell added another from behind the arc to extend the lead to 19-15 with 6:10 left in the first half.

That’s when Wagner took over.

The senior scored five straight points to give STAB its first lead, 21-19 with 5:21 left in the first half. Wagner then closed out the half in style with another trey from the top of the key to give STAB a 32-23 advantage at halftime.

The momentum carried over into the third as STAB caught fire from the outside. Coach Phil Stinnie’s Saints opened the third quarter by going 5-for-7 from the floor. Senior Ruby Atkins scored five points, while Wagner and Johnson combined for three triples to build a 46-25 lead with 4:03 left in the quarter.

STAB, which was ranked No. 2 in this week’s Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state poll, continued to fill it up from distance in the fourth, hitting four of its 11 3-pointers in the stanza to put the game out of reach.

“It was really good," Wagner said. "It was rough at the beginning, but it was good to comeback altogether, to get a big win with the girls. It was really good to play with them.”

Johnson led all scorers with 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Atkins finished with seven points and Ary Branch finished with five more off the bench.

Cochran paced St. Catherine’s with 11 points, but was limited to just one point in the second half. Powell finished with eight points in the loss.

