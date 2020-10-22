Von Ward named William Monroe boys soccer coach

That hope became a reality five years ago, when former head coach Mike Dunn offered him a spot on his staff as the junior varsity boys coach.

“Of course, I said yes,” Ward said. “To this day, I’m grateful of the opportunity he gave me. He was a great coach.”

This spring, Ward will fulfill his dream of leading the Greene Dragons' varsity boys program.

“As the coach, I’m going to focus on what the program has been focusing on the past few seasons,” Ward said. “That’s aggressive defending with controlling attack and maybe a few other secrets in between.”

Ward said he will allow his players the opportunities to utilize their skills within the confines of his system.

“I think my coaching style is like any other coach's, in terms of controlling the ball with sound defense,” he said. “I give my players the green light to shoot and remind them that if the other team can’t score, they can’t win.”

Although his title is new, Ward said his familiarity with the team is very strong.