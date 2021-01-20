VISAA votes to cancel wrestling state tournament

The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association announced changes to its winter sports state championship format this week — and more could be on the horizon.
In a vote by the VISAA executive committee on Tuesday, athletic directors and school presidents voted to not hold a state wresting tournament for the 2020-21 school year.
Executive director Richard “Dick” Kemper Jr. said schools are welcome to host a non-sanctioned invitational event should they choose.
Fork Union wrestling coach Dean Hall called the decision disappointing, but understandable considering safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t think any of us are surprised by the decision,” Hall said. “The VISAA is only trying to look out for the health and safety of all its participants. We all knew this was a possible, if not probably outcome, given the current pandemic situation.”
Hall said the VISAA has openly communicated with coaches throughout the state and have been as transparent as possible.
“I give them nothing but credit for their attempt to allow us to compete,” Hall said.
The Blue Devils had a sensational season last winter, posting a 15-0 record in dual matches and went on to finish third at the VISAA state tournament. They won’t have an opportunity to build off that strong state tournament showing this winter.
“Our student-athletes are obviously not happy about it,” Hall said. “I don’t see how any student-athletes would be. However, these athletes have now been dealing with this since last spring. I am impressed with the maturity and positivity these guys at FUMA continue to exhibit. They know this is the current situation and we just have to make the best of it and continue to push forward and progress.”
This week’s news has also been hard for the coaches too.
“I think it’s been hard for all programs. I doubt anyone would tell you differently,” Hall said. “We all, as coaches and athletes, want to participate, but more importantly, we have to consider the health and safety of our kids and what it means to their futures.”
Hall noted that FUMA would not support a non-sanctioned event because it would lose some of its luster.
“The risks are too high and the pros just don’t outweigh the possible cons,” he said. “I feel like it’s time to look to next year and work on that preparation.”
Wrestling state championships won’t be the only sport to be affected by this recent decision.
Kemper noted that the VISAA swimming and diving championships will be held virtually. The meet is open to all students in grades 8 through 12 and swimmers must be in good standing with the school they represent. There are no cut times, but swimmers cannot enter more than two individual events, and no more than four with relays. Times will be submitted from high school sanctioned events held from Nov. 1, 2020 through Feb. 20.
In addition, the VISAA executive committee sent out surveys to member schools Wednesday asking whether they plan to participate in a state tournament with stricter safety protocols recommended by its Sports Medicine Athletic Council. Kemper said a decision will be made following the results of the survey.