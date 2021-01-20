VISAA votes to cancel wrestling state tournament

“Our student-athletes are obviously not happy about it,” Hall said. “I don’t see how any student-athletes would be. However, these athletes have now been dealing with this since last spring. I am impressed with the maturity and positivity these guys at FUMA continue to exhibit. They know this is the current situation and we just have to make the best of it and continue to push forward and progress.”

This week’s news has also been hard for the coaches too.

“I think it’s been hard for all programs. I doubt anyone would tell you differently,” Hall said. “We all, as coaches and athletes, want to participate, but more importantly, we have to consider the health and safety of our kids and what it means to their futures.”

Hall noted that FUMA would not support a non-sanctioned event because it would lose some of its luster.

“The risks are too high and the pros just don’t outweigh the possible cons,” he said. “I feel like it’s time to look to next year and work on that preparation.”

Wrestling state championships won’t be the only sport to be affected by this recent decision.