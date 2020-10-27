VISAA Executive Committee approves recommendations for winter state championships

“We believe we can offer state championships events safely if schools will follow the guidelines and modifications,” Kemper said. “The wearing of masks, social distancing and the sanitizing of frequently touched areas are what the ad hoc committees spent the most time on.”

Kemper admits that this will be challenging.

VISAA has approximately 14 boarding schools, including Blue Ridge, Woodberry Forest, Fork Union Military Academy and Miller School, which will have students depart for Thanksgiving break and not return until sometime in January. In addition, there are other schools that are utilizing hybrid scheduling and would play six weeks of winter sports before transitioning to fall sports and eventually spring sports.

One of the sports not included in the VISAA's proposal is wrestling because the sport is identified by NFHSA as a “high risk” sport, which has been deemed unsafe by the Virginia Department of Health during Phase 3.

This isn’t the first time that a VISAA wrestling season has been put in question. Several years ago, a MRSA outbreak threatened to cancel the season, but Kemper said the VISAA was able to develop guidelines and safety precautions and still held the state wrestling tournament without any incidents among the wrestlers.