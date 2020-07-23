With the start of the 2020-21 school year less than a month away, the state of private school athletics in Virginia remains unknown.
That is expected to change Aug. 3, when members of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association meet to hammer out their return to play plan for this academic year.
“We are also working with conference chairs for input on what they are thinking,” VISAA executive director Dick Kemper said. “We are following the NFHS guidelines on what sports have a limited, moderate or high risk of spreading the virus.”
Kemper said the VISAA submitted plans to member schools in June regarding the status of fall sports. The league is in the process of collecting surveys regarding instruction.
“We’re trying to see how many are opening for face-to-face instruction or a blend of face-to-face and virtual instruction," Kemper said. “Until we get those survey results, our options cannot be finalized.”
During a Virginia High School League Executive Committee meeting last week, executive director Billy Haun outlined a three-model plan for its member schools to participate in athletics during the COVID-19 pandemic. The scenarios range from keeping current seasons in place, to flip flopping the fall and spring seasons to shortened seasons that start later in the school year to allow the opportunity for all sports to play.
One option Kemper included for the VISAA was low-risk sports such as cross country and golf being played in the fall. Girls tennis could also be played in the fall as well, but would be limited to singles play due to social distancing and face mask requirements. If some sports are played in the fall, they may be delayed.
“Still in question is when we would start the season since our boarding schools have higher education requirements for opening schools and would probably not be able to compete until the third week in September,” Kemper said. “So, another option is whether we start some sports in August or September to accommodate those schools.”
Locally, The Covenant School announced that students would return to campus for classes on Aug. 18.
“As of now, we plan to return students to campus for classes on Aug. 18,” Covenant School athletic director Jason Bennett said. “We intend to provide the safest learning environment possible to facilitate in-person learning five days per week, but we are prepared to utilize remote learning as needed throughout the year.”
Woodberry Forest athletic director Matt Blundin said in an interview earlier this month that the boarding school was ironing out its repopulation plans. Woodberry Forest students are expected back on campus for classes on Aug. 23 in a phased return plan that is similar to one being used by colleges in the state.
Fork Union Military Academy president Col. David L. Coggins announced reopening plans on the school’s website on July 15. Those plans included class instruction beginning in August. Coggins said the school plans to have a “robust athletics program” in the fall.
Kemper said the status of fall sports is the only season being discussed as of now. Once survey results are in from schools and conferences, the VISAA plans to discuss winter sports during its Sept. 25 meeting.
“Biggest concern is whether we will have athletic competition and if we do, what it will look like,” Kemper said. “Will there be reduced schedules, region play or conference play due to requirements on bus and van occupancy with social distancing? Will facilities be open for visiting teams?”
Bennett is expected to meet administrators from the League of Independent Schools and the Virginia Independent Conference next week to discuss future options.
“The school administration is awaiting the decision from our leagues before devising a plan on how to move forward in athletics,” Bennett said. “In the meantime, our athletes continue to work out under Phase II educational guidelines.”
Kemper continues to remain positive about the return of sports.
“We are hopeful we will not have any canceled seasons,” Kemper said, “but could, if students, parents and student-athletes don't follow the Governor’s requirements and guidelines from the state health department.”
