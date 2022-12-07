Virginia's unselfishness on offense was on full display against JMU

Third-ranked Virginia entered Tuesday night’s encounter with in-state foe James Madison pleased with its passing through the first month of the campaign.

The Cavaliers went into the contest — which they captured 55-50 in another down-to-the-wire tilt against the Dukes — second in the Atlantic Coast Conference for assists per game (15.43) and assist-to-turnover rate (1.57).

And in their win over JMU, they racked up 14 assists on their 19 made field goals.

The 74% rate for assists on made shots that UVa had on Tuesday is even better than the strong 65.6% (122 assists on 186 field goals) it has for the year. The 65.6% mark ranks ninth nationally and first among ACC teams.

“Our guys are all unselfish. They really are,” Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said. “We don’t have greedy guys and you want them to be assertive. Sometimes I want Ben [Vander Plas] to take that rhythm 3 that everyone was yelling for him to take in this game, and Isaac [McKneely], but they will share the ball, so this is an ‘us’ or a ‘we team’ if I’ve ever had one.”

When JMU evened the score at 42 with less than eight minutes to play, the Hoos (8-0) got strong looks and easy chances on offense each resulting in the same ending — baskets for forward Jayden Gardner after guard Kihei Clark got him the ball — to go ahead for good.

Clark navigated a full-court press and as he neared the top of the key, fired with his left hand a pass to Gardner zipping toward the basket for a layup. The next was a bounce pass Clark used to maneuver the ball to Gardner near the elbow before Gardner turned and knocked down a jumper as the shot clock dwindled to extend UVa’s advantage to 46-42 with 6:34 to go.

“It’s been very good,” Gardner, who tallied 14 points against JMU, said of the way the Hoos have moved the ball this year. “We have two great point guards leading us, and Kihei was facilitating, running the show tonight and just setting us up and we have a feel. We have good chemistry and that goes back to our [summer] trip to Italy and we spend a lot of time together. We trust each other.”

Clark finished with a team-best 18 points, but also had seven assists while logging nearly 39 minutes on the floor.

Bennett couldn’t pull Clark from the game for a longer rest because fellow guard Reece Beekman was sidelined with a hamstring injury less than four minutes into action.

Still, UVa passed the ball cleanly for the most part without Beekman, who went into Tuesday’s game as the Cavaliers’ season leader in assists.

But Clark got the Hoos going early as they accumulated eight assists on 11 first-half makes to help them separate for a lead as large as 11 points in the opening 20 minutes.

“I thought in the game that the ball stuck a little bit at times,” Bennett said, “because I think we were trying to exploit some mismatches and we called a couple of actions, but we just needed to play and get that ball moving. And when we did that, good things happened.”

Said JMU coach Mark Byington about UVa’s offense: “It’s hard because you’ve got to guard deep into the possession, and they're a different team this year on offense. We’ve watched film on them and for the first time we had to worry about transition defense with Virginia, because those guards get out. … So, you’ve kind of got to guard now in the first five seconds but then in those last five seconds, they’re so good at the end of the shot clock and they don’t panic. They get a shot they want. They got floor balance, and so it’s a difficult challenge.”

Clark’s bounce pass in transition to 6-foot-8 freshman Ryan Dunn set up Dunn’s mighty slam over JMU’s Mezie Offurum, whose late block attempt didn't slow Dunn down. The dunk provoked a deafening outburst from the John Paul Jones Arena crowd.

“That was an electric play,” Bennett said.

Within the half-court offense, guard Taine Murray’s slick find of Kadin Shedrick for a two-handed slam extended UVa’s advantage to 19-13. Shedrick had a fancy assist of his own when he connected with Armaan Franklin for 3. Clark tallied another assist when he passed to freshman Isaac McKneely for a triple that provided the Hoos a 27-16 edge with about 90 seconds left before halftime.

“Some teams have two or three big [stars],” Bennett said, “and of course there’s talented guys, but this is a ‘we team’ with the way they have to defend and the way they have to be on both ends to be as good as we possibly can, and I think they’re understanding that more and more.”