Virginia accomplished its mission to frustrate N.C. State big man DJ Burns on Tuesday night in its 63-50 win over the Wolfpack at John Paul Jones Arena.

“DJ never really got into a flow,” N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said. “And I thought, they obviously did a good job of taking him out of the game.”

On Burns’ initial touch after halftime – like he faced throughout the evening – he was met by a double team. UVa forwards Ben Vander Plas and Jayden Gardner surrounded him, and then Burns unraveled.

With no room to operate near the corner of the floor, the 6-foot-9, 275-pounder tried to step through the double team, but turned the ball over in the process. And as Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman picked up the loose ball and began to jet toward the other end to start a fastbreak, Burns regrettably extended his arm and grabbed Beekman to pick up his third foul. Three minutes later, Burns was assessed his fourth foul and Keatts had no choice but to remove Burns with him in danger and on the cusp of fouling out with 16 minutes still to play.

“Virginia double teams,” Keatts said. “We play against a lot of teams that will put a double team in as they go along, but this is what they’ve done for years and I thought they did a really good job.”

N.C. State could’ve used Burns, too, in its attempt to overcome a deficit that grew as large as 20 points over the final 20 minutes. But UVa’s plan to disrupt Burns, who finished with eight points, ruined his night.

Entering Tuesday, Burns had rattled off nine straight double-digit scoring performances and averaged 17 points per game during that stretch.

From the get-go, though, the Cavaliers labored to limit Burns’ scoring chances.

When Burns caught the ball, he often did so near the perimeter where he’s not at his best.

And when he corralled the ball inside or close to the paint, where he likes to catch it and go toward the basket, the Hoos swarmed with their multiple defenders.

Vander Plas or forward Kadin Shedrick was matched up with Burns and when he touched the ball, UVa forward Jayden Gardner dashed from whoever he was guarding to harass the N.C. State standout. On two occasions, the rapid-to-double-defense forced Burns into errant passes and with 5:15 left, he was called for a travel when Gardner and Shedrick ganged up on him.

“[Burns] is a focal point of their offense,” Beekman said, “so Kadin and [Gardner] did a great job and kind of took them out of things a little bit. We worked a lot on post-traps this week and I feel like that carried over.”

Said Gardner about the demanding, hustling responsibility he had to help slow Burns: “If I can be there on the catch to make it difficult for him and the guys on the backside do their job then they can get the pick-sixes. So, it’s important for me to not lose vision.”

Gardner and either Vander Plas or Shedrick defended Burns on the trap with their hands up and never backed down. The Hoos put Burns in difficult situations to navigate repeatedly, and the graduate transfer from Winthrop was unable to handle them, tallying six turnovers in the contest – the most he’s had in any game this season.

“[Burns] is a good passer,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said, “so I wasn’t sure [if the trap would work] … but simplicity with hard, tough execution is the way and our guys have to continue to understand that.”

Keatts said: “What we wanted to do was maybe catch it a little deeper in the paint and we caught it outside and it made the passes longer [for Burns].”

Gardner’s understanding about the timing of the trap was key, according to Bennett.

“We said, ‘Be ready and be quick,’” Bennett said. “And it better be. If you’re going to trap, it’s got to be a quick, tough, hard trap and legal. Don’t waste your time, and then the other guys have to get in their spots.”

Shedrick was not used in UVa’s loss at rival Virginia Tech this past Saturday and has played sparingly since Bennett went to a smaller lineup last month, but both Bennett and Beekman said Shedrick’s defense gave the Hoos (18-4, 10-3 ACC) a boost against the Wolfpack (19-6, 9-5 ACC).

Shedrick’s 26 minutes of action were the most he’s logged since Jan. 3 at Pittsburgh.

“Kadin was still ready,” Beekman said. “He hasn’t been playing the last couple of games, so he showed a lot of toughness today by coming in and having the right mindset.”