This time last spring, a list of Virginia’s top prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft would’ve included former Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

So, this comes with the caveat that plenty can change within the next year given Armstrong’s underachieving fall and consequent move to transfer to N.C. State for a sixth college season.

But there’s also merit to taking a glance at UVa’s roster to see which players from the group 12 months from now could be starting their NFL careers.

A year ago, wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks certainly would’ve been included as a pro prospect, and on Saturday he became a fifth-round selection of the Green Bay Packers. Others to ink free-agent contracts this past weekend — cornerback Anthony Johnson with the New Orleans Saints and wide receiver Keytaon Thompson with the Detroit Lions — would’ve also been considered among those to, perhaps, be drafted or find their way into a rookie camp.

With the UVa roster as it stands now, here are some Cavaliers who might be waiting for their name to be called during the NFL Draft next year.

Chico Bennett Jr.

Bennett’s breakout 2022 campaign as the Hoos’ bandit — a hybrid defensive end and outside linebacker — has him mentioned frequently on way-too-early big boards and mock drafts. He tallied 34 tackles to go along with 7.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks, twice earning ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors this past season. Both came on the heels of standout efforts after racking up two sacks at Syracuse and two at Georgia Tech, where he began his career.

Sports Illustrated and NFL Draft Bible has him ranked as the 16th best edge player for the 2024 Draft, while Walter Football has him rated as the fifth best defensive end and tabbed him to go in the first round in its mock draft. The Cavaliers haven’t had a first-rounder since offensive lineman Eugene Monroe in 2009.

There’s room for Bennett to up his stock, too, considering last fall was his first back after an ACL injury the year before.

Jahmeer Carter

He might be the most indispensable defender Virginia has on its team. Carter, a 6-foot-2, 313-pound senior, is a menace on the interior of the Cavaliers’ defensive line who keeps opposing offensive linemen off of linebackers and takes on double teams to free up edge players like Bennett and Kam Butler to face one-on-one competition.

“Sometimes it can be overlooked,” Carter said of his role this past spring, “but having a sense of pride in what I’m able to do and knowing the guys beside me or behind me are able to make plays off of what I did is something I take pride in.”

Carter is the son of a strength coach and grew up in the weight room, watching eventual pros like Vernon Davis and Shawne Merriman do their offseason training.

Malik Washington

Washington, a transfer from Northwestern, has only been with the Cavaliers since January, but he’s made impact, according to his coaches and teammates, by providing some leadership for a young position group.

He has four years of college experience, and might’ve been able to land as undrafted free agent or earn a rookie camp invite this spring, but decided on spending another year in school since he had eligibility remaining. The 5-foot-9 pass-catcher was a third-team All-Big Ten choice by Pro Football Focus this past fall for the 65 receptions and 694 receiving yards he logged for the Wildcats.

Kam Butler

Another member of UVa’s defensive front, Butler proved this past season he was good enough to make the jump from the Group of Five to the Power Five. At Miami (Ohio), where he played the first four years of his career, he had 15 sacks and 31 tackles for loss. In 10 games for the Hoos this past season, he tallied three sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss while playing the traditional defensive end position.

Now with a full year in the program under his belt and absorbing everything he can from Cavaliers defensive ends coach Chris Slade, Butler should have the chance to improve on his numbers and continue to play himself into an NFL opportunity.