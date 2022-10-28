Virginia's Tony Elliott, Miami's Mario Cristobal working to bring a winning culture to their programs

There’s little difficulty sensing the parallels between what Miami coach Mario Cristobal said this week about the state of his Hurricanes and the comments Virginia headman Tony Elliott made earlier this month when the Cavaliers were in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

Both Elliott and Cristobal are in their first seasons in charge of their respective programs after being in previous jobs where winning wasn’t only expected, but routine.

Cristobal guided Oregon to a pair of Pac-12 championships and New Year’s Six bowl games after spending time as an assistant with Alabama, which is a mainstay in the College Football Playoff. He won a championship as a member of the Tide’s staff. Elliott’s former employer, Clemson, where he was the Tigers’ offensive coordinator, was a CFP regular, too, and he helped them win two national titles.

Now, the two coaches are tirelessly working in their new gigs to assist their players in establishing the habits that made teams of their past successful. UVa (3-4, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) hosts Miami (3-4, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

“Our expectations and standards are very clear,” Cristobal, who also won two national titles during his playing days with the Hurricanes, said about the way in which he’s choosing to operate and dealing with Miami during a stretch of three losses in its last four games.

“And it’s something we’re not going to come off of,” he said, “we’ll never come off of, and it’s something that requires every ounce that you have on a daily basis to be a great student and be a great athlete, to be a great member of society. And it’s hard. It’s supposed to be fun, too, so all those things combined require a lot and it’s a different blueprint. But it’s a blueprint that’s stood the test of time.”

In between losses at Duke and versus Louisville, Elliott said, “I don’t want to jeopardize building a program for those wins,” that would come by deviating from his long-term plan for the Hoos.

He is more concentrated on perfecting the process, and was rewarded for his stick-to-itiveness at least momentarily since the Cavaliers bounced back after the bye week from that previous slide with a 16-9 win at Georgia Tech last Thursday. In the victory, UVa’s defense was dominant and its offense did enough.

But there is still improving to do, according to Elliott.

The rookie boss would like for UVa’s special teams to be cleaned up, and to him, that means using more offensive and defensive starters on those units and getting significant efforts from those players after noticing — while watching Clemson on tape — how the Tigers were using future pros like Myles Murphy and Davis Allen on special teams.

Elliott said the Cavaliers’ offense, led by quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who has logged a rushing and a passing touchdown in each of the last three games, needs to continue to grow within the more pro-style and balanced system Elliott and OC Des Kitchings have implemented.

Elliott noted he imagines Miami is going through a similar development with their offense and defense, something Cristobal is attempting to manage bluntly.

“I don’t think you reach for a magic potion or try to pretend something is right when it’s not,” he said. “You don’t sugarcoat it. You go right to the facts and reality. The best thing you could do for a player, best form of respect is to confront and demand them with truth and honesty and provide them a path for betterment.”

The Hurricanes turned the ball over eight times in their loss to Duke last week.

“If you just watch us, in particular offensively,” Elliott said Tuesday, “there are guys that had success and now you’ve got a new system coming in. It takes time. It’s a whole new chemistry that you have to develop. And the same thing defensively. You see guys flying around at times, but then you see times where you’d like to see a little bit better, and again, that’s to be expected.

“And I haven’t been around Cristobal long,” Elliott continued, “but the impression he’s had on me is he’s going to do it the right way — make it about building the right culture based off the values that he believes in. And, in my opinion, I believe his values are in the right place based off what I know about him. It’s just a transition. It’s just a process and obviously all of us hope and wish that it would happen faster than it does.”

As far as this contest goes, both sides have said in spite of some of the issues the opposition might’ve experienced to this point, the foe still presents challenges.

Armstrong has Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Steele on edge, and Cavaliers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks is coming off of his best performance of the fall, having tallied 99 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches against the Yellow Jackets.

Also at Georgia Tech, UVa racked up the most total yards of offense (410) that it has had in any game against a Power Five opponent this season.

“They’re going through a culture change,” said Steele, who worked on Clemson’s staff with Elliott in 2011. “And [Armstrong] is a very, very talented young man and he’s had really, really good games in his career, but the thing about that as a defensive coordinator is when you see a player like him and then you watch the tape from the total body of work, it’s a huge challenge to make sure that it doesn’t get right the day you’re there and he has the capabilities of doing that.”

Elliott and the Hoos have pointed to Miami’s athleticism and top-tier talent.

On defense, the Hurricanes deploy a front with as much depth as UVa has. Defensive end Akheem Mesidor has five sacks. And on the back end, Kitchings called Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, “probably the best cornerback we will have gone against.”

Cavaliers defensive end Kam Butler said he’s impressed with Hurricanes veteran tight end Will Mallory, whose 25 receptions for 349 yards paces the team.

“I’ve got to help [the linebackers and secondary] out with tackling [Mallory],” Butler said. “They get him the ball in the flats, get it to him down the field, and so if he gets it in the flat, I’ll just try to show up and help out because he’s a big dude. He’s 6-5, 255 pounds and he runs good. We’ve just got to tackle him.”

Butler said Miami showcases excellent team speed, so he’s hoping the Cavaliers’ seven-to-eight-man rotation on the defensive line will enable the Hoos to stay fresh against that quickness.

“They’re big, athletic, fast guys,” UVa cornerback Fentrell Cypress II said regarding the test he expects from Hurricanes receivers Frank Ladson Jr. and Colbie Young. “That’s just how Miami’s receivers are normally. It’s going to be good competition.”

Said Elliott: “Just trying to get our team to understand, ‘Better not be looking at records. You better not be falling for the bait.’ This is a very, very good football team ... so, we’ll have to play well, play hard and match their intensity.”

Added Cristobal about UVa: “Really good opponent. Top 40 in most categories defensively, and certainly have some playmakers on offense.”