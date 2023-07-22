Virginia’s Kyle Teel is officially a pro ballplayer.

The Cavaliers catcher and the first-round pick of the Boston Red Sox inked with the club on Friday afternoon for $4 million, according to MLB Pipeline. He was the 14th overall pick in the MLB Draft earlier this month.

Teel was in Boston on Friday and took batting practice with the team at Fenway Park.

He was the 15th first-round pick the Hoos have had in their history and the 13th first-rounder to come out of the program during coach Brian O’Connor’s 20 years at the helm.

Teel, the ACC Player of the Year this past season, was one of four from UVa drafted and he was the last of the four to sign their contracts. Third baseman and second-round pick Jake Gelof (Los Angeles Dodgers), pitcher and fifth-round choice Connelly Early (Boston Red Sox) and center fielder and sixth-round selection Ethan O’Donnell (Cincinnati Reds) all signed earlier this week.

This past spring, Teel hit .407 average to win the ACC batting crown. He also smacked 13 homers and 25 doubles and drove in 69 runs while catching all 65 games the Hoos played. Defensively, he threw out 15 of 24 trying base-stealers.