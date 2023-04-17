When Brian O’Connor pens in his lineup card before each Virginia game, there is never consideration to do what big-league managers or other coaches at the college level often try to do.

O’Connor, the 20th-year skipper of the Hoos, doesn’t even begin contemplating the idea of giving Cavaliers catcher Kyle Teel a day off or plugging him in as the designated hitter instead.

“He has the energy to do it every day,” O’Connor said, “and I’ll tell you if I didn’t put him back there, him and I would have words. That’s not an option.”

Teel started his 95th straight game behind the plate during UVa’s win over Pittsburgh on Sunday. Should his streak continue through his week — the Hoos are at VCU on Tuesday and then travel to Notre Dame for a weekend series — he’d reach 99 consecutive starts as the Cavaliers’ backstop in the series finale against the Irish.

O’Connor said Teel’s ultra-competitive approach enables him to still hit way he has this spring while also handling a pitching staff and managing the critical defensive responsibilities of a catcher.

“It’s very taxing and demanding,” O’Connor said.

And Teel is in the midst of an elite-performing offensive campaign. His .435 batting average tops the Atlantic Coast Conference, giving him the chance to join impressive company as long as he keeps up his pace over the final month of the regular season.

Only four catchers — Georgia Tech’s Jason Varitek (1993), Florida State’s Buster Posey (2008), Miami’s Yasmani Grandal (2010) and Georgia Tech’s Joey Bart (2018) — have won the league’s batting title over the last 30 years. All four became first-round MLB Draft picks.

Varitek spent 15 seasons with the Boston Red Sox, was twice an All-Star and helped the franchise win two World Series. With the San Francisco Giants, Posey was an MVP, Rookie of the Year, seven-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion. Grandal and Bart are still playing.

Most projections for this summer’s MLB Draft have Teel ticketed for the first round and ranked as the top catching prospect in college baseball.

“I know everything will take care of itself regarding [the draft],” Teel said Sunday after his two-run double in the eighth inning helped UVa knock off Pitt. “But right now, it’s about doing what you can do every day to win and winning is most important.”

O’Connor said that’s what separates Teel from others.

“He’s just a fierce competitor,” O’Connor said. “And certainly, he has a ton of ability and when you have that combination — because we’ve all had players with a lot of ability, but they don’t have the fight or are ready to play every day like Kyle Teel is — it’s exceptional. It’s as good as you see. It’s all the qualities that make him so consistently successful.”

The next highest batting average in the ACC this year is .408, a mark shared by teammate and Hoos shortstop Griff O’Ferrall and Clemson center fielder Cam Cannarella.

Teel has reached base in all 37 of UVa’s games this season. His 64 hits lead the ACC and his 12 runners caught stealing are most in the conference also.

“It’s just about taking it one game at a time,” Teel said.

Hungate heads back to VCU

When the Cavaliers (31-6) meet the Rams (19-17) on Tuesday night at The Diamond in Richmond, the encounter will pit UVa reliever Chase Hungate against his former club.

Hungate joined the Hoos as a transfer this past offseason, and he’s been a steady contributor in his first go-around with the Cavaliers. He’s 3-0 with a 2.75 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 19.2 innings.

This past Saturday, Hungate threw 2.2 scoreless frames against Pittsburgh after inheriting a bases-loaded situation with one out and the Cavaliers trailing, 5-4.

“When you’re down like that, you’re looking for guys to not create more separation,” O’Connor said, “and I thought he did a terrific job.”

Hungate got one hitter to ground out on a fielder’s choice and ended the inning with a strikeout.

“It reminded me a little bit of when he came in against Florida State,” O’Connor said, “after Nick [Parker was injured]. Chase Hungate won us that game. Candidly, he might’ve turned that weekend around, so we’ve got a lot confidence in him and he’s pitching great baseball for us.”

That day versus the Seminoles, he threw five shutout innings in relief after Parker had to exit when he was hit with a line drive.

Hungate was part of VCU’s A-10 title team in 2022, logging a 6-4 record and 3.57 ERA.

Hoos eager to play in Richmond

O’Connor said the Hoos always look forward to their annual trek to The Diamond.

“We always have a great crowd there and it’s always a good ballgame,” he said.

The contest also gives Richmond-area natives — O’Ferrall, reliever Jay Woolfolk, starter Connelly Early and utility man Travis Reifsnider — the chance to play close to home.