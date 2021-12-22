Virginia's struggles continue in home loss to Clemson

In previous seasons, Tony Bennett’s Virginia men's basketball teams have been dominant in November and December.
Not this year.
At present, the Cavaliers’ 67-50 loss to Clemson on Wednesday night dropped them to 7-5, the worst start of the Bennett era, and raised plenty of questions about the team’s future as the calendar turns to 2022.
The Tigers’ front court of Hunter Tyson and PJ Hall combined to score 28 points as Clemson snapped an 11-game losing streak against UVa and handed the Cavaliers their first double-digit home ACC loss since a 10-point defeat to No. 2 Duke in 2019.
These Tigers are unranked and this Virginia loss was far more discouraging.
Hunter led Clemson with 17 points and guard David Collins added 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Hall, a 6-foot-10 sophomore, was the No. 1-ranked recruit in South Carolina as a senior in 2019. He continued his evolution from bench player to emerging star with a big first half, scoring nine of his 11 points before the break.
The Cavaliers (7-5, 1-1 ACC) finally saw sophomore guard Reece Beekman break out as a potential scorer in the first half, attacking the rim and pulling up for 3-pointers. Beekman scored 14 of his career-high 20 before halftime.
Indiana transfer Armaan Franklin had a productive night, scoring 13 and grabbing eight rebounds. But Franklin’s struggles from beyond the 3-point arc continued, as he went 1 for 7 from distance against the Tigers.
As a team, Virginia hit just six of its 22 attempts from 3-point range.
Senior forward Jayden Gardner, coming off a 29-point outing against Farleigh Dickinson on Saturday, had one of his least effective games at UVa, scoring nine points on a 2-for-9 shooting night.
Beekman faded in the second half and UVa got little production from the rest of the lineup. That, combined with 14 turnovers on the night, meant points were, once again, at a premium for Virginia.
UVa, which edged Pittsburgh earlier this month in its ACC opener, had opened 2-0 in league play in each of the past four seasons.
Clemson hit its first three 3-point tries of the game to take a 9-5 lead three minutes into the contest.
Gardner, who scores most of his points in the paint, stuck a 3-pointer from the wing to put UVa up 10-9 on the Tigers 4:42 into the game. But late in the half, Clemson used a 7-0 run to go up 31-21 with 4:37 left before the break.
The Tigers led 35-27 at the half. UVa shot 55.6% in the first 20 minutes of play but eight first-half turnovers meant eight empty possessions.
But Virginia opened the second half on a tear, using an 8-2 run — with 3-pointers by Franklin and Clark bookending a dunk by Beekman — to trim the deficit to 37-35.
That would be as close as the home team would get.
UVa endured a stretch of more than eight minutes without a field goal as Clemson built a 51-39 lead with 9:30 to play.
Virginia’s next game comes after the calendar flips, when it plays at Syracuse on Jan. 1.