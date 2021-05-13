Virginia's Seaman and Dabbs each win titles at ACC Championships

Freshman Jada Seaman and sophomore Ethan Dabbs each won individual titles to highlight the first day of competition for Virginia at the ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Competing in the meet’s opening event, Dabbs claimed his second consecutive javelin title with a winning throw of 71.45 meters (234’ 5”). After fouling on his first attempt, Dabbs made the winning throw, a season-best effort, on his third try. He was able to pass on his fifth- and sixth-round opportunities.

Seaman’s win in the long jump included considerably more drama.

After Seaman grabbed the early lead with a personal best mark of 6.40 meters (21’ 0”) on her first attempt, she saw top-seed Bria Matthews of Georgia Tech pass her with a leap of 6.42 meters (21’ 0.75”) in the second round. Matthews held that lead until Seaman’s sixth and final attempt.

Seaman wrestled the title away with a jump of 6.56 meters (21’ 6.25”) on her final leap. It was a meet record, the second-best performance in UVA history and improved on Seaman’s previous freshman record. Her distance ties as the nation’s 11th best mark this season.

The title was the third conference crown in the long jump for Seaman. She won back-to-back ACC Indoor titles in 2020 and 2021.