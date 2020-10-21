Virginia's Rohann Asfaw turns New Year’s resolution into successful college athletic career

Rohann Asfaw’s fitness journey began in middle school.
The current Virginia cross country star decided to make a New Year’s resolution to get in better shape. The journey started slowly, with minimal understanding of physical health and little planning.
Without much knowledge of physical fitness during his middle school days, Asfaw started with the biceps. He worked his arms to fatigue.
“My initial plan was to just get fit, not to run really,” Asfaw said. “I remember, Jan. 1, I did curls, dumbbell curls, like 100 of them on that first night. I had no idea what I was doing, but then I got so sore that I couldn’t move my arms.”
He opted to take Jan. 2 and Jan. 3 off to let his body recover. Asfaw remembers walking with his shoulders hunched as he nursed the muscle soreness.
“I wasn’t much of an athlete,” Asfaw said.
Bicep curls didn’t work out for Asfaw, so he opted to move to cardio.
“Jan. 4, for whatever reason, I was like, ‘OK, I’m not gonna start with lifting weights, I’m gonna start running first,” Asfaw said. “From then on, I just ran.”
His running prowess slowly developed from there.
Asfaw’s high school career in Maryland ended with him winning a state championship. He went from a fitness newbie to one of the better high school runners in the country.
The fitness journey continued to UVa. After dealing with injury early in his Virginia career, Asfaw slowly came into his own as a runner.
He’s reached new heights this fall.
Through three meets, Asfaw has won each individual title in the 8K race. He took home a pair of national weekly honors by winning the events, helping lead the men’s cross country team to three consecutive meet wins.
Despite the fast start this fall, Asfaw’s not putting too much pressure on his results. He’s just focused on enjoying the race and the latest step in his fitness journey.
“I didn’t really come in with too many expectations,” Asfaw said. “I’m not too reflective in like, ‘Oh yeah, this is exactly what I planned on happening.’ I’m just taking it as it comes, and I’m just having a lot of fun.”
Fun is important to the senior, and Asfaw frequently turns to the popular app TikTok for a fun escape. An early adopter of the platform, Asfaw’s dances and jokes helped him amass a following of more than 1 million people.
“I value having fun,” Asfaw said. “I feel like it’s good. It’s fulfilling in life. It’s a great outlet for that. The platform works really well with what I like to do, which is dancing.”
The TikTok fame, although enjoyable, still requires plenty of dedication and commitment.
Some dances take Asfaw hours to nail perfectly, but he enjoys the challenge, even if his housemates might not always be on the same page.
“I would spend hours getting it down,” Asfaw laughed. “I live in a duplex. My roommates downstairs would always complain I’m dancing for too long because I make a lot of noise.”
Even with the massive online following, Asfaw hasn’t changed his personality. He’s still a dedicated runner and thoughtful individual.
“Pretty even keel,” Vin Lananna, UVa’s director of track and field and cross country, said of Asfaw’s personality. “He is conscientious. He is funny, but he’s not someone who — at least from my perspective — he’s not one to do a whole lot of speaking. He’s going to be one that does a lot of thinking about what his next comment is going to be. He does not throw out his opinions loosely.”
Asfaw maintains that mindset and personality when tackling running. Lananna says Asfaw genuinely cares about finding success, and he does the little things that separate the good athletes from the great ones. Lananna describes Asfaw as intentional, saying the runner prepares with focus and dedication required to find success at the collegiate level.
Lananna praises Asfaw’s work in practice, but also says the senior understands the importance of stretching, sleeping and massage. The runner maintains his body well outside of team-organized practice, ensuring he can compete effectively.
“When I’m doing something, if I’m doing something, I like to know the reason why I’m doing it,” Asfaw said. “I like to know, why am I stretching? Why am I rolling out right now? It’s all those little things. If I can know why, and I have a purpose for doing it, it makes me want to do it more.”
Asfaw’s fitness journey began in middle school with a bunch of dumbbell curls.
Now, the three-time meet winner this fall understands the physical routine needed to run five miles in a sub 5-minute mile pace.
“It’s not as simple as throw on your shoes, shoot the gun and go,” Lananna said. “There’s a lot more that goes into it if you’re racing at five miles and trying to 4:45 per mile. You have to prepare to be able to handle that type of workload.”
Asfaw has more than met the challenge this fall.
