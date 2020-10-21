Virginia's Rohann Asfaw turns New Year’s resolution into successful college athletic career

The TikTok fame, although enjoyable, still requires plenty of dedication and commitment.

Some dances take Asfaw hours to nail perfectly, but he enjoys the challenge, even if his housemates might not always be on the same page.

“I would spend hours getting it down,” Asfaw laughed. “I live in a duplex. My roommates downstairs would always complain I’m dancing for too long because I make a lot of noise.”

Even with the massive online following, Asfaw hasn’t changed his personality. He’s still a dedicated runner and thoughtful individual.

“Pretty even keel,” Vin Lananna, UVa’s director of track and field and cross country, said of Asfaw’s personality. “He is conscientious. He is funny, but he’s not someone who — at least from my perspective — he’s not one to do a whole lot of speaking. He’s going to be one that does a lot of thinking about what his next comment is going to be. He does not throw out his opinions loosely.”