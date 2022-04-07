Virginia's resilience at plate will be tested by Miami

After Virginia did it again during its Wednesday win over Liberty, Jake Gelof was curious about how many times this season the Cavaliers were successful in swiftly responding on the heels of allowing opponents to score.

“I’m sure that’d be an interesting task [to figure out],” Gelof, UVa’s standout third baseman said, “because I feel like we’re always fighting. In the Georgia Tech series, they went up, and [Boston College as well], so I feel like we’re always having that fight mentality at the plate.”

Gelof, the nation’s leader in home runs and RBI, logged two hits and drove in a pair in the 7-2 mid-week victory against the Flames. His two-run single occurred as part of a three-run separating home fifth, which came just one inning after the Hoos took a lead on freshman Ethan Anderson’s two-out double down the right-field line to score Alex Tappen.

Anderson’s swing in the bottom of the fourth provided UVa a 2-1 advantage after Liberty evened the tilt in the top half of the same frame.

Returning to Gelof’s educated theory, the answering knock from Anderson marked the 30th time this spring in which Virginia scored at least one run in its immediate turn at bat after the opposition scored. There’s been 54 such opportunities for UVa, and of the 30 occasions the Hoos have punched back right away, they’ve tallied more runs than the opponent did in the prior inning 19 times.

In their series-clinching triumph against Georgia Tech on Sunday, the Cavaliers recorded a 10-run fourth inning to distance themselves from the Yellow Jackets while responding to the one run to the visitors scored in the top half of the inning.

“It’s been great we can have trust in our offense,” two-way senior Devin Ortiz, who had two hits and collected a win on the mound against Liberty, said, “and that our pitchers can have confidence that if they let up the lead or allow the tying run to score, and it may not be the next inning, but they have confidence in us that we’re going to go out there and do our best to take back the lead.”

That fortitude has helped UVa’s lineup evolve into the persistent bunch its been all season. Of course, all the bashing Gelof has done — with 14 homers and 53 RBI — is part of it, too, and the same goes for the consistency the squad has gotten from veterans Ortiz and Tappen, who have 14 and 12 multi-hit games, respectively.

But as the No. 3 Cavaliers (26-3, 9-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) travel to Alex Rodriguez Park in Coral Gables, Fla., to square off with No. 8 Miami (23-6, 10-2 ACC) for the start of a three-game Coastal Division series on Friday, UVa understands those rugged, determined turns in the batter’s box — like it had against Liberty — will be needed against Hurricanes.

Miami has won 10 in a row and swept its last two ACC series over North Carolina and Duke. Both UVa and Miami have each won its first four conference series this spring.

“This will be a very, very good team,” Cavaliers skipper Brian O’Connor said. “Miami is very balanced. They’ve got outstanding pitching. They’ll have some of the best arms we’ve faced, kind of like Wake [Forest with] the high quality of arms, so it’ll be a great opportunity for us.”

O’Connor acknowledged, though, his team works diligently on situational hitting, and was proud of the way Anderson and Gelof handled themselves in those spots against Liberty.

Anderson’s go-ahead double was struck when he was down 1-2 in the count and Gelof was down 0-2 in the count when he had his two-run single.

“I talked to the team about that,” O’Connor said. “I thought that was a big run for us, you know. They had tied the game up in the top of the fourth and then [Anderson] gets that big knock in the corner.

“And then you know a lot of the times, people don’t see this, but his last at bat [in the seventh inning], Anderson worked the count to 3-2 and we put the runner in motion with one out, and he hits the ground ball to second base. It’s exactly what he’s supposed to do stay out of the double play, and then Max Cotier comes up with the hit up the middle to tack on another run. Those are the little things that you have to do if you want to be great.”

UVa, the Division I leader in team batting average (.336) and runs (318), will try to keep its high-level approach and results up even as the competition stiffens this weekend.

Hurricanes Friday starter Carson Palmquist is 5-1 with 56 strikeouts, the third most in the ACC this year.

“They’re playing good ball,” Gelof said. “We’re playing good ball, so I think it’s going to be a real fun series and great baseball all around. It’ll be fun to watch.”

Notes: Friday’s game will pit Palmquist (5-1, 3.22) against UVa left-hander Nate Savino (4-1, 3.00) for a 7 p.m. first pitch on ACC Network. Saturday’s contest is set for 7 p.m. and Sunday’s matinee will start at 1 p.m.

