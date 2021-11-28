Virginia's Pack Line faces a big test against high-scoring Hawkeyes

The contrast in strengths creates an enticing early-season encounter.
“We know they have a very good offense and they’re scoring a lot of points,” Virginia guard Reece Beekman said, “and with us being a defensive team, we’re going to take pride in getting stops.”
On Monday, Beekman and the Cavaliers welcome Iowa to John Paul Jones Arena for a 7 p.m. tipoff as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge — the annual event pitting schools from the two leagues against each other over 14 games in three days.
The unbeaten Hawkeyes (6-0) bring the nation’s top scorer, sophomore forward Keegan Murray and his 25.7 points per game, to Charlottesville to test UVa (5-2). Murray leads the way on offense for Iowa, which boasts the country’s No. 1 scoring unit and which has cracked the 100-point mark three times already this season.
“They’re a very gifted offensive team and they’re really good,” Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said.
In addition to Murray, three others average double-digit scoring marks for Iowa — his twin brother, forward Kris Murray, as well as forward Patrick McCaffery and guard Jordan Bohannon.
“He’s got a complete skill set,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of Keegan Murray, “so I encourage him to go and encourage him to play with the ultimate green light with total freedom. But he’s a pretty good decision maker in that sense. He doesn’t force anything.”
UVa, though, has improved from one night to the next defensively during its current four-game winning streak, having held each of its last four opponents to 55 points or fewer while looking increasingly more like a usual Bennett-run defense.
“They’ve really locked up the last four teams,” McCaffery said, “which is typically what they’ve done over the years. … I think it’s back to what they normally do more than anything. They put pressure on the ball, play through screens and challenge you at the rim.”
“The Pack Line,” UVa center Francisco Caffaro said with a shrug of his shoulders and a grin about what’s worked for the Cavaliers. “That’s what Tony does. That’s what we do with Kadin [Shedrick] blocking shots at every moment he has a chance. Me, last game I feel like I did a good job on their best guy not letting him get the ball. And everybody, like Reece, who gets steals every game and it’s the same with Kihei [Clark]. I feel like our energy is good.”
In those four contests, the Cavaliers limited their foes to an average shooting rate from the field of 31 percent.
The Hoos are seventh in the country in scoring defense, yielding only 53.6 points per game.
“I would definitely say communication,” Beekman noted of the reason for UVa’s accelerated growth on defense since giving up 66 to Navy in the opener and 67 to Houston in the third game of the campaign.
“The coaches week in and week out have made it the emphasis,” Beekman said, “with just talking and just getting a feel for each other. It was early in the season and we were still figuring each other out, but after a couple of games I feel like we’re coming together good.”
Beekman’s 20 steals are tied for the seventh most in the country and Shedrick’s 3.29 blocks per game are the 15th most.
“We’re just getting more used to each other,” Caffaro said. “We have new guys with Armaan [Franklin] and Jayden [Gardner] who are pretty much our best players and they weren’t used to the system, so we were getting to get used to it and knowing each other better.”
Iowa’s combination of size — the Murray twins each stand at 6-foot-8 and Patrick McCaffery, the son of Fran, is 6-9 — and shooting ability makes the Hawkeyes tough to defend.
They shoot 38 percent from 3-point range.
“That will be the challenge against teams that can spread and shoot,” Bennett said. “Can we get to shooters quick and keep the ball in front?”
UVa is 13-7 all-time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, capturing wins in five of its last six appearances in the event.