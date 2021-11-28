Virginia's Pack Line faces a big test against high-scoring Hawkeyes

UVa, though, has improved from one night to the next defensively during its current four-game winning streak, having held each of its last four opponents to 55 points or fewer while looking increasingly more like a usual Bennett-run defense.

“They’ve really locked up the last four teams,” McCaffery said, “which is typically what they’ve done over the years. … I think it’s back to what they normally do more than anything. They put pressure on the ball, play through screens and challenge you at the rim.”

“The Pack Line,” UVa center Francisco Caffaro said with a shrug of his shoulders and a grin about what’s worked for the Cavaliers. “That’s what Tony does. That’s what we do with Kadin [Shedrick] blocking shots at every moment he has a chance. Me, last game I feel like I did a good job on their best guy not letting him get the ball. And everybody, like Reece, who gets steals every game and it’s the same with Kihei [Clark]. I feel like our energy is good.”

In those four contests, the Cavaliers limited their foes to an average shooting rate from the field of 31 percent.

The Hoos are seventh in the country in scoring defense, yielding only 53.6 points per game.