They’ve had about a month of practice and pickup games to begin assessing the dramatic reconstruction of their roster.

And to this point, “the strength, probably, is that we’ve got a lot of athleticism on the floor and a lot of speed,” said Virginia sophomore wing Ryan Dunn, one of only four returners who saw game action for the Hoos this past season.

“I feel like we can jump out of the gym,” he continued, “and that we’ve got people that can go up and down [the court] fast. So, it’s just really good to see that.”

Said redshirt junior guard Dante Harris: “This group is very athletic. We’ve got a great group of guys who are quick and can do a lot of different things. I don’t want to spill the beans right now, but we’ve got a great group and I feel like we’re going to shock a lot of people.”

It was UVa, though, that was left stunned this past March when the fourth-seeded Cavaliers’ season ended abruptly with a loss to No. 13-seed Furman, 68-67, in the opening round of the NCAA tournament in Orlando.

Dunn said he needed a day or two just to process the defeat and the manner in which it happened. UVa led by as many as 12 points in the contest, and the Paladins erased a four-point deficit over the final 19 seconds — thanks in part to Kihei Clark’s uncharacteristic giveaway and the Furman last-chance 3 that followed — to win in regulation.

“The first day was very tough for me just with the whole media part of it because seeing it on social media kind of hurt me,” Dunn said, “and then it was with how we lost and knowing how good that team was. But that’s in the past now and we’ve got to move on. We can’t forget about it, but we’ve got to move onto this year, so hopefully we can get back and then achieve from there.”

It’s been a little easier to look forward, according to Dunn, simply because the team’s personnel varies so much and there is significant concentration currently from players to figure out each other’s style of play and personalities and for newcomers to learn coach Tony Bennett’s defense. Aside from Dunn, the others who played in the season-ending loss to Furman and are back for 2023-24 are guards Reece Beekman, Isaac McKneely and Taine Murray.

Last month, Beekman, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year last season, decided to come back to school instead of declaring for the NBA draft.

UVa lost Clark, Jayden Gardner, Armaan Franklin and Ben Vander Plas to graduation from last year’s squad in addition to Kadin Shedrick, Francisco Caffaro and Isaac Traudt, who each decided on transferring.

Harris, after arriving on Grounds this past January from Georgetown and redshirting this past winter, is one of four transfers — along with fellow guard Andrew Rohde (St. Thomas) and forwards Jordan Minor (Merrimack) and Jake Groves (Oklahoma) — in the infancy of deciphering how they’ll fit with the Cavaliers. The Hoos have incorporated three freshmen from their recruiting class, too.

“I’d say I still feel like a newcomer,” Harris said. “I feel like the guys that were here mid-year when I came in, have all left. A couple have stayed, but we’ve got a lot of new faces.”

So, UVa’s summer focus is to acclimate together and build the necessary cohesion to find success come November. To do so, they’re spending time off the court at each other’s apartments and going to restaurants in town.

On the court, “we’re just playing pickup and trying different sets and action,” Dunn said, “but we’re playing and then watching film to see what works. Before practice we’re doing drills that we all can do and we’re trying to see what works and what doesn’t.”

Dunn said over the last month, he’s noticed the growing number of shooting options the Cavaliers have compared to last year and how it might pair with the team’s athleticism to benefit the offense.

McKneely drilled 51 3-pointers (39% rate) in his debut campaign this past go-around, and Dunn said Groves and Rohde are consistent from long range also. Groves made 38.1 percent of his 3s at Oklahoma and Rohde knocked down 32 percent of his 3-point shots for St. Thomas last winter.

Dunn is spending time on his jump shot, too, he said, in an effort to become more versatile for his second season in Charlottesville. He played in 31 games as a freshman, providing UVa valuable minutes off the bench particularly late in the season when Bennett would rely on Dunn to spark the team with a powerful jam or impactful block.

“I’ve learned I always look forward to being on the floor with Ryan,” Harris said about what he’s noticed through the team’s first month of drills. “When he gets the highlight dunk or makes a big play, it’s the way he’s got a mentality and I always respect people that have that dog in them.”

Harris’ intensity fits UVa well, Dunn said, before noting that he’s also already become very appreciative of Minor’s dedication to the game. The 6-foot-8, 240-pounder was the NEC co-Player of the Year in 2022-23.

“He’s a great worker,” Dunn said. “He’s got great touch at the rim, but with his strength and size, he’s very strong, but has great footwork.”

Said Harris: “So I feel like we’re trying to know each other’s strengths, what you can and can’t do.”

The same task applies on defense while learning Bennett’s pack-line system, but Harris and Dunn admitted that’s more of a work in progress for the Hoos. Dunn said he’s tried to help the transfers and freshmen as much as possible since he’s played in it for a year.

“There are a lot of flashes of us competing really well,” Dunn said. “There’s a lot of stuff to work on, but it’s the summer. We, overall, look pretty good. We’ve been here a month and we have a month left, so we’ll just keep playing, gelling and learning what people’s strengths and weaknesses are and just keep getting ready for the season.”