Virginia's offensive success fueled by balanced scoring

Saturday’s victory over Boston College marked the fourth time during Virginia’s current six-game winning streak that at least four Cavaliers reached double-figure scoring totals.

The No. 7 Hoos (16-3, 8-2 ACC) have proved they can get scoring from throughout their roster, and they will look to continue that trend Monday evening when they travel to Central New York to meet Syracuse (13-9, 6-5 ACC) for the second time this month.

Tipoff at the JMA Wireless Dome is set for 7 p.m.

“When your attack is balanced, it’s the best kind of basketball,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said.

Said senior forward Jayden Gardner: “It’s probably really tough to scout when you have a lot of guys who do a lot of different things and plus, everyone is capable. You see [Isaac McKneely] getting his confidence up, hitting tough shots and 3s. I think [Ryan Dunn] hit a pull-up [jumper against Boston College] and then you’ve got the vets who have been here.”

Gardner’s 18 points to help knock off the Eagles tied guard Armaan Franklin’s 18 points for a team-high on Saturday. Gardner became the fourth different Virginia player to top or tie for the team lead in points during the streak.

Franklin has done it four times, having also recorded a 25-point performance during the Jan. 21 win at Wake Forest, a 20-point effort on Jan. 14 at Florida State and a 16-point showing in the first matchup with the Orange. Guard Kihei Clark’s 20 points paced UVa in its rivalry triumph over Virginia Tech on Jan. 18 and forward Ben Vander Plas’ 17 led the way against North Carolina on Jan. 10.

“They got a lot of guys who can come at you,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said about UVa last week during the ACC coaches video conference.

During the run of six straight wins, Franklin has reached double figures in all six games, and McKneely and guard Reece Beekman have done it four times each.

“They’re playing with a lot of confidence,” Forbes explained, “and I think Franklin is playing at a really high level. Vander Plas was a big sign for them and he causes so many problems because he can stretch the court and he can play around the basket. He’s rough and rugged and he can shoot 3s. I think Beekman has gotten better offensively and he’s really shooting it. Clark has really been a problem. Gardner [too].”

Boston College coach Earl Grant departed John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday thinking similarly to Forbes.

And, “the number one thing is they’re old,” Grant said. “They’ve got guys who have been around for five years and they know who they are. So, I think that’s the number-one ingredient. When you’ve got two, three and four guys who have been together for four years, that makes a huge difference. There’s a lot of expectancy and confidence in what they’re doing and belief. They believe in what they do.”

As a result, the Cavaliers’ scoring is up. They’re averaging 72.5 points per game during the winning streak, which is a few ticks better than the 70.6 points per game they’re averaging for the campaign and 10.1 points per game more than the 62.4 points per contest UVa averaged last season.

“A defense can’t zero in or key in on one guy,” Bennett said. “They have to say, ‘All right. If we’re going to shade this way or double [team], then there are other guys.’”

When Syracuse came to Charlottesville on Jan. 7, the Hoos had five double-digit scorers — Franklin, Beekman, McKneely, Kadin Shedrick and Gardner. Franklin and McKneely combined for eight 3s against the Orange’s 2-3 zone.

Syracuse struggled to defend the perimeter again in its loss Saturday night at Virginia Tech while allowing the Hokies to drill 13 shots from beyond the arc. The Orange have dropped three of their last four contests.