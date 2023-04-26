Since his pro day last month, the various feedback Keytaon Thompson collected, he said, has only made him more befuddled about exactly what his NFL future looks like.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, and the wide receiver Thompson is one of four Virginia alums — along with fellow wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks and cornerbacks Anthony Johnson and Darrius Bratton — hoping by the weekend’s end that they have a new team to play for. Wicks is a projected fourth- or fifth-round selection and Johnson could be picked on Day 3 also, but Thompson has spoken with a handful of clubs, too, which have expressed the contrasting ways they envision using him.

“I would say different teams look at me as a different player, so that’s the confusing part of it,” Thompson said with a chuckle. “With teams looking at me at different positions, some teams like me as an outside receiver and some like me more as a slot receiver.”

Some, he said, prefer him in the role the Cavaliers found for him in 2021 — as an all-purpose threat running the ball, catching it and also playing on special teams. Thompson, having begun his college career as a quarterback at Mississippi State, said he even heard from scouts their comparisons to the do-it-all job Taysom Hill fills for the New Orleans Saints.

“It does help in a way from the versatility standpoint and to be able to do multiple things,” Thompson said about how his wide-ranging skill set impacts his stock. “It gives me a better chance with teams looking to use me in different ways.”

Johnson, who exclusively played cornerback for UVa and was an All-ACC first-team choice at the position this past fall, understands what Thompson is experiencing when it comes to position flexibility that NFL folks value.

“Playing corner, big nickel, safety. Wherever it is, I’ve heard it all,” Johnson said.

He said he’s confident he can play anywhere in the defensive backfield, too, because of his intelligence. Between his four seasons at Louisville and two in Charlottesville, Johnson played for six defensive coordinators and was exposed to various schemes and fundamentals.

Johnson said throughout the pre-draft process — and his was lengthy with the Senior Bowl in late January and NFL Combine in February and recent visits to both the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders in addition to the Cavaliers’ pro day last month — he was able to display an understanding of defenses.

“Teams wanted to know my study habits, terminology and different techniques,” Johnson said. “They were just trying to see how things were taught to me and my knowledge for the position I play as well as if I knew any of the other positions to see my awareness on the field of the D-Line and linebackers.

“And that wasn’t required,” Johnson continued, “but I would draw the whole 11 instead of just the back four or back five and I think that was something really impressive to be able to share the technique of the D-Linemen and linebackers, and that’s a testament to my smarts and wits for the game.”

He said he was able to watch film with the Ravens coaches and Commanders coaches during his trips to their respective team facilities.

“And anytime there was an opportunity for me to sell myself and show how smart I am in my knowledge for the game, I think I do a really good job,” Johnson said, “and coaches are able to connect with me. Then, they ask me off-the-field questions to get to know me more as a person.”

Johnson and Wicks, who was at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine also and took visits to the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, have had plenty of opportunity to meet and greet enough scouts, coaches and front office personnel to feel good heading into the weekend.

Thompson said he’s taken advantage of his chances over the last month as well.

“And I feel like one thing all these teams like is my football IQ,” Thompson said, “and my ability to break tackles and run after the catch.”

He and Wicks were the Cavaliers’ top two targets in the passing game over the past two seasons with Thompson logging 131 catches for 1,569 yards since the start of 2021 and Wicks recording 87 grabs for 1,633 yards during the same span.

Thompson said whether he’s drafted late or earns an opportunity as an undrafted free agent, it will be a thrill for him. He said some advice he’s gotten over the last few weeks is, if he gets to undrafted free agency on Saturday, he’d be best suited not to chase the largest contract but instead sign with the franchise that he fits with well.

“All I can ask for is a shot,” Thompson said. “A couple of years ago I never thought I would be trying to go into the league as a receiver or anything like that. I was a quarterback, so I’m happy with a shot. I just want to get in a camp somewhere, make the most of it and make a roster.”

Bratton ran well during UVa’s pro day, clocking in with a 4.43 40-yard dash to get on the radar of scouts.

Johnson, a native of Coconut Creek, Fla., said he’ll be watching the draft from home in Florida and waiting with his family to hear his name called.

He said the lead up to the NFL Draft has somehow moved quickly and slowly for him at the same time, but that he’s anxious and would like to continue UVa’s long history of producing pros. The Cavaliers have had 164 draft picks all-time, including 50 since 2000.

“I’ll be very emotional and there will probably be a lot of crying,” Johnson said about how he’ll react if he’s picked. “It’s been a lot of hard work. No one expected me to get this far, but I believed in me and I knew my support system around me did, and it would just be a very surreal moment and a testament to all the hard work and the faith I’ve had.”