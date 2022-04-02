Virginia's new-look offense will be 'diverse'

There’s an expansive, wide-scoping feel to the system six practices into spring drills.

“It’s so diverse,” Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong said about the Cavaliers’ new offense now that he’s spent time on the field directing it.

“I think it gives us more of an ability to take our shots, take what the defense gives us,” he said.

First-year Hoos coach Tony Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings have maintained since their arrival that the Cavaliers will be balanced and are working toward the goal of being able to throw the football or run it whenever they need to.

The way in which UVa goes about that come fall, though, is something Elliott and his staff are currently in the early stages of determining.

During practice, the Cavaliers are installing concepts and plays with an open mind.

“You’re trying to see what the guys are capable of,” Elliott, the former longtime Clemson offensive coordinator, said on Saturday. “You’re trying to see what fits your personnel. You’re exposing them to a huddle where you want to have that element of your offense, and we may not be in the huddle a bunch, but you want to install that and you want to have your complementary plays from the huddle. And each run scheme you want to have, [you have] your nakeds, your play-[action] passes and all those things off of it, so the volume right now is diverse.”

Players have the opportunity and are beginning to prove whether or not they can fill a particular role within the multiple offense.

Elliott said sophomore wide receiver Malachi Fields, a Monticello product, has impressed and was pushing fellow sophomore Lavel Davis Jr. for snaps. And while Elliott was discussing the two receivers, he also mentioned the idea of Fields and Davis Jr. playing together as part of the varying offense.

Davis Jr., who missed last fall with an ACL injury, stands at 6-foot-7 and as a freshman in 2020 led the Atlantic Coast Conference in yards per reception (25.75). Fields saw some game action last year, most notably making three catches for 60 yards against Louisville. The Hoos have first-team All-ACC choice Dontayvion Wicks and second-team All-ACC selection Keytaon Thompson taking first-team snaps at receiver as well.

Thompson was lined up mostly in the slot on Saturday, but is a do-it-all threat capable of carrying the ball if the Cavaliers wanted to use him in that capacity on top of his wide receiver responsibilities.

“Then when you have a combination of like [Fields] and Lavel, you can put ‘em into the boundary,” Elliott said, “and then you throw Wicks over there and you change up the speed, that’s probably what Brennan is talking about with the diversity. In this system, you can put guys wherever you want to create matchups and isolate, and then obviously change up the personnel and the speed on different defenders.”

Quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb said the long log of looks UVa can show a defense is advantageous to the quarterback. Lamb, who is working with Armstrong for the first time this spring, is only five years removed from his own playing days and was a standout performer, finishing his Appalachian State career with the most touchdown passes (90) in the history of the Sun Belt Conference.

“We’re trying to get our best players in space,” Lamb said. “That’s what everybody is trying to do in football. How can I get my best players in space, right?

“If we’ve got to hide somebody here and send it on a naked and get it out to the flat or get it in space or we’re throwing a go-ball to him, it’s different things like that,” he continued. “And for us, it looks complex, but we’re running the same plays, so easy for us, complicated for the defense. We get their eyes in the wrong spot, get our guys in space. That’s what we’re looking for.”

Armstrong said the offense Elliott and Kitchings have designed allows the quarterback to truly control and manage the game, which is something he likes. The fifth-year senior threw for 31 touchdowns and rushed for nine scores last fall.

Elliott said as the spring continues through the April 23 Blue-White game, he’ll start to know more about exactly how the Hoos are best-suited to operate.

“Once we get to the season or game-planning, you’ll pair it down,” Elliott said, “and you’ll be able to pull from what you did during the spring or fall camp to be able to fit the defensive structure you’re going against.”

Notes: Elliott said running back Ronnie Walker Jr. (leg) will miss the rest of the spring. Walker Jr. was putting together the best spring of any running back on the roster up until the injury, according to Elliott. … Elliott said sophomore cornerback William Simpkins has been a great surprise this spring and that, “he’s really engaged right now. I think before he was kind of on the fence, but now he’s fully engaged and you’re starting to see his athleticism take over.”

