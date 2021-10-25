Virginia's Natasha Subhash repeats as ITA Atlantic Regional singles champion

Virginia junior Natasha Subhash won the singles title at the ITA Atlantic Regional Women’s Tennis Championships, which wrapped up Monday at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

Subhash, who also won the title as a freshman in 2019, defeated teammate Elaine Chervinsky, 6-4, 6-2, in Monday’s final. The Virginia team of Hibah Shaikh and Melodie Collard were the runners-up in the doubles championship. They were defeated by the region’s top seeds, Tatsiana Sasnouskaya and Yuliia Starodubtseva of Old Dominion 6-7 (7), 7-6 (5), 10-4.

By virtue of being finalists in their respective events, all four players will advance to compete at the ITA Fall National Championships, which will take place Nov. 4-7 in San Diego.

This is the fourth time that a UVa player has won the regional title. Subhash is the first Cavalier to repeat as Danielle Collins and Julia Elbaba each one once.

Montes and Goetz finish second

Virginia sophomore Iñaki Montes and senior Ryan Goetz were the runners-up in the doubles bracket at the ITA Atlantic Super Regional, which wrapped up Monday in Norfolk.