Virginia's Michaela Meyer wins national championship in 800

Michaela Meyer made history and brought home some exclusive hardware on Saturday night.
The Virginia graduate student won the national championship in the 800 meters at the NCAA Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Ore., becoming the first female competitor in the UVa program history to win an individual NCAA title.
“I am just so grateful for this opportunity and I’m happy to be representing Virginia,” Meyer said. “It is an amazing feeling. I am beyond grateful.”
Meyer used a strong finishing kick to take the lead coming off the final turn and pulled away for the win with a personal best time of 2:00.28 that broke her own UVa school record.
“I started the same way all of my races do and I knew that I wanted to stay in the top pack and if I was able to stay up there the first lap, I knew I would have a chance to contend for the title,” Meyer said. “With about 150 to go, I knew it was now or never so I just went for it and I gave it my all. I was just running my own race. I didn’t know the schools that were around me or the people that were around me. I knew I wanted to run my race and to kick with 100 to go and see what happened.”
The finishing time ranks as the ninth fastest for the 800 meters in collegiate history. Clemson’s Laurie Barton, who beat Meyer for the 800-meter title at the ACC Championships, placed second in 2:00.65.
Immediately following Meyer’s race, UVa graduate student Andrenette Knight finished third in the 400-meter hurdles to take the bronze medal in a time of 55.81. It was Knight’s fourth time competing in the event at the NCAA Championships and was the first time she had reached the event finals.
Both Meyer and Knight earned first-team All-America honors for their performances.
During the four-day meet, the Cavaliers saw five other competitors earn first-team All-America honors thank to top eight finishes and five more garnered second-team All-America accolades.
The men’s team was led by the third- and fifth-place finishes of freshmen Claudio Romero and Jacob Lemmon respectively, in the discus throw.
Romero’s top throw of 61.36 meters (201’ 4”) came on his fifth attempt. Lemmon, who was ranked No. 15 in the nation in the discus prior to the postseason competition, threw for 57.78 meters (189’ 7”) on his first attempt in the circle and that held up to get him fifth place.
In the 3000-meter steeplechase, sophomore Derek Johnson used a school-record performance to place seventh with a time of 8:32.95. That was almost four seconds better than his previous best time and was the best showing by a Cavalier in the event since Jan Foster was sixth in 2007.
“Derek Johnson’s improvement is remarkable,” Vin Lananna, UVa’s director of track and field and cross country, said Friday. “I look forward to seeing what is next for this outstanding leader. He had an outstanding year and pr’d at two championship events, here and at the ACCs.”
In the triple jump, Owayne Owens was 15th. His top mark was 15.77 meters (51’ 9”). It was the first outdoor championship for all four of the Cavalier men.
“Owayne had a strained hamstring and that was unfortunate, but overall a nice job by our young guys,” Lananna said Friday. “I am very proud of these young men who persevered over the past 15 months. I am excited about our future with outstanding student-athletes like this representing Virginia.”
Jada Seaman picked up a pair of second-team All-American honors. She was ninth in the long jump (6.36 meters/20’ 10.5”) and part of UVA’s 4x100-meter relay team that placed 16th with a time of 44.21. That squad also included Anna Jefferson, Kayla Bonnick and Halley Hazzard. They were the first 4x100 team to represent Virginia at the NCAA meet.