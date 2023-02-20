It’s a small sample size, but so far so good.

The way 20th-year skipper Brian O’Connor constructed his Virginia lineup through the Cavaliers’ first weekend of the campaign revealed they expect sophomore right fielder Casey Saucke to handle the responsibility of hitting out of the cleanup spot this spring.

In his debut campaign last season, he hit .360 with a team-leading 16 doubles en route to earning freshman All-American honors from D1Baseball, Perfect Game and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

“I feel like I’m prepared for it,” Saucke said Friday about his heightened role after belting a two-run homer and a double in No. 19 UVa’s (3-0) season-opening win over Navy. Saucke frequently batted out of the sixth or seventh place in the lineup in 2022.

But his strong start continued with another multi-hit effort on Saturday while helping the Hoos knock off Ohio University and by singling on Sunday in their win over UNC Wilmington.

“Casey had a really good fall and he’s been really good in the preseason,” O’Connor said. “And it’s going to be really, really important with who’s hitting behind Jake Gelof. [Former outfielder] Alex Tappen did it last year and delivered, and Casey certainly has earned that opportunity.”

Gelof, the junior third baseman who smacked 21 homers and racked up a UVa single-season record 81 RBI a year ago, is the Cavaliers’ most-feared hitter. He’s a projected first- or second-round pick for this summer’s MLB Draft, but Gelof needs someone to protect him in UVa’s batting order so he gets hittable pitches to drive throughout the year.

Saucke’s ability to club the baseball into the right- and left-center field gaps consistently and occasionally beyond the fence can provide Gelof that.

And through the weekend, it showed.

Gelof hit his first pair of long balls of the new season. His fourth-inning, two-run shot on Saturday against Ohio came three frames after Saucke opened the scoring with an RBI single through the right side in the first. Then, on Sunday in the opening inning against UNC Wilmington, Gelof’s three-run home run over the center-field fence got the Cavaliers started.

“I’m just trying to help the team win every day. So, that’s what it’s about,” Saucke said.

The two combined to go 11-for-27 (.407) with three home runs, 12 RBI and 23 total bases over the opening three games.

They weren’t the only ones in UVa’s lineup to thrive this past weekend either, and create momentum heading into Tuesday’s home contest against Longwood (0-3). The Cavaliers hit .415 as a team and scored 39 runs.

Sophomore shortstop and leadoff hitter Griff O’Ferrall paired well with Northwestern transfer center fielder and No. 2 hitter Ethan O’Donnell at the top of the lineup. O’Ferrall was 6-for-12, stole two bases and scored five runs and O’Donnell went 6-for-14 with a homer and double.

“It’s kind of like you’ve got two leadoff hitters with two guys that can run, two dynamic players,” O’Connor said.

Junior catcher Kyle Teel, who often hit second last year, fit well in the fifth spot behind Saucke and leads the club with eight hits.

“We have a very good offensive team,” Saucke said, “and I think that’s what’s going to carry us as long as we keep stringing hits along and are disciplined at the plate. I think that’s what’s going to carry us very far this season and I have full confidence in that.”