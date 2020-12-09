 Skip to main content
Virginia's Lavel Davis Jr., Noah Taylor and Jahmeer Carter all practice ahead of Virginia Tech game
Virginia's Lavel Davis Jr., Noah Taylor and Jahmeer Carter all practice ahead of Virginia Tech game

Virginia wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. catches a pass against North Carolina State at Scott Stadium.

The Virginia football team's coordinators shared positive injury news Wednesday evening.

Offensive coordinator Robert Anae shared that wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. has practiced this week. Davis Jr. left Saturday’s win over Boston College after taking a hit to the head area. The BC defender who hit Davis was ejected for targeting.

“He practiced this week,” Anae said. “As far as I know, he’s at least been cleared to practice, and he’s been running around and he seemed to be fine and OK.”

Davis Jr. snagged three receptions for 66 yards in the win over Boston College. On the season, the freshman wide receiver has 17 receptions for an impressive 440 yards and five touchdowns. The 6-foot-7 specimen averages 25.9 yards per catch.

Davis has developed into one of UVa’s best deep ball threats this season, and it bodes well for the offense that the receiver has been cleared to practice.

On the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Nick Howell shared that safety Brenton Nelson isn’t quite ready to return, but linebacker Noah Taylor and defensive lineman Jahmeer Carter returned to practice this week after missing Saturday’s game against Boston College for undisclosed reasons.

“Noah was practicing today, and Jahmeer was out there as well,” Howell said Wednesday. “I’m not the green light, red light doctor, but I saw them practicing today.”

Carter adds important depth at nose tackle as a freshman. He’s filled in as a starter along the defensive front with Jowon Briggs transferring to Cincinnati.

Taylor, a junior, is one of the defense’s most versatile players. He’s recorded 20 tackles this season, including seven tackles for loss and three sacks. The linebacker is also adept in coverage, and he intercepted two passes against Virginia Tech last season.

Both coaches emphasized that they don’t make the final injury determinations regarding availability. Regardless, it’s a good sign for UVa fans that all three players are practicing this week.

