Virginia's Lavel Davis Jr., Noah Taylor and Jahmeer Carter all practice ahead of Virginia Tech game

The Virginia football team's coordinators shared positive injury news Wednesday evening.

Offensive coordinator Robert Anae shared that wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. has practiced this week. Davis Jr. left Saturday’s win over Boston College after taking a hit to the head area. The BC defender who hit Davis was ejected for targeting.

“He practiced this week,” Anae said. “As far as I know, he’s at least been cleared to practice, and he’s been running around and he seemed to be fine and OK.”

Davis Jr. snagged three receptions for 66 yards in the win over Boston College. On the season, the freshman wide receiver has 17 receptions for an impressive 440 yards and five touchdowns. The 6-foot-7 specimen averages 25.9 yards per catch.

Davis has developed into one of UVa’s best deep ball threats this season, and it bodes well for the offense that the receiver has been cleared to practice.

On the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Nick Howell shared that safety Brenton Nelson isn’t quite ready to return, but linebacker Noah Taylor and defensive lineman Jahmeer Carter returned to practice this week after missing Saturday’s game against Boston College for undisclosed reasons.