Kyle Teel continued to pile up postseason hardware on Thursday, most notably earning the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award.

The third-year Virginia backstop was tabbed the recipient of the honor during a banquet hosted by the Wichita Sports Commission in Kansas on Thursday night.

The last four winners of the same award — Kevin Parada (Georgia Tech), Matheu Nelson (Florida State), Adley Rutschman (Oregon State) and Joey Bart (Georgia Tech) — went on to be first-round picks in the following MLB Draft. Teel is the fifth catcher from an ACC school to win the award in the last seven full seasons.

Teel batted .407 during the 2023 campaign, registering the sixth-highest batting average for a UVa hitter ever and becoming just the third Cavalier to hit for an average of .400 or better since 1985.

He racked up 25 doubles, smacked 13 homers and drove in 69 runs all while being a steady force behind the plate for the Hoos as well. Teel started each of UVa’s 65 games at catcher and helped guide a largely new-to-UVa pitching rotation to success.

Also on Thursday, MLB Hall of Famer and former Cincinnati Reds star Johnny Bench announced on Twitter that Teel had won the 2023 Johnny Bench Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award. Additionally, D1Baseball named Teel a first-team All-American, elevating Teel to consensus All-American status. He’s just the fifth consensus All-American in the history of the Hoos joining Nathan Kirby (2014), Danny Hultzen (2011), Jacob Thompson (2007) and Seth Greisinger (1996).

Teel previously earned All-American honors from the ABCA, Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, the NCBWA and Perfect Game. He was the ACC Player of the Year and a first-team All-ACC choice, too.