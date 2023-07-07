For as well as and as consistently as Kyle Teel hit all spring, there was a singular moment of baseball instinct during a midweek matinee in which every spectator at Disharoon Park — if they didn’t know previously — had learned the Virginia catcher was bound to play the game beyond college.

Of course, Teel had already solidified himself as the best backstop in this year’s MLB Draft class prior to the early May tilt against in-state foe Radford. But when he dashed out of his crouch and up the first-base line to corral a bouncing wild pitch on a missed swing for strike three, Teel was alert enough and skilled enough to know only a barehanded pickup and perfect on-the-move shovel pass of the ball to first base would convert the out.

When the ball beat the runner to the bag, Teel turned and pumped his fist.

“That was phenomenal,” Hoos skipper Brian O’Connor said of Teel’s hard-to-fathom putout afterward.

“His versatility and athleticism are just as good as you can find, and he showed that on that play,” O’Connor continued.

Under O’Connor’s watch, UVa has produced 94 MLB Draft selections over the last two decades and the number will grow again this coming week. This year’s MLB Draft begins Sunday night in Seattle with the first two rounds and runs through Tuesday, and Teel is a projected first-round pick by every outlet dedicated to MLB Draft coverage.

MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis said to The Daily Progress in May about Teel, “If you told me he went in the top 10, that’s certainly in play.”

MLB Pipeline ranks Teel as the seventh-best prospect in the 2023 draft class on the heels of his stellar junior campaign in which he won the ACC batting title while hitting .407 with 13 homers, 25 doubles and 69 RBI and helped the Cavaliers advance to the College World Series for the second time in his career. He was the ACC Player of the Year, a consensus All-American and won the Buster Posey Award and Johnny Bench Award — two honors distinguishing the best catcher in college baseball.

In Callis’ latest mock draft, he has Teel slated to go No. 11 overall to the Los Angeles Angels. The Athletic ranks Teel as the sixth best prospect in this year’s draft and projects him to go eighth to the Kansas City Royals.

Should Teel be taken inside the top-10 picks, he’d join former Cavaliers third baseman Ryan Zimmerman (2005, fourth by the Washington Nationals), pitcher Danny Hultzen (2011, second by the Seattle Mariners), first baseman Pavin Smith (2017, seventh by the Arizona Diamondbacks) and outfielder Adam Haseley (2017, eighth by the Philadelphia Phillies) as top-10 selections from UVa during the O’Connor era.

The last time a Virginia product went in the first round was 2018 when former Hoos pitcher Daniel Lynch was taken 34th overall by Kansas City and outfielder Jake McCarthy was chosen 39th overall by Arizona in the competitive-balance section of the first round.

That was also the last time two Cavaliers went the same opening round of a draft, and they’ve got a chance to do it again this time around, too.

Third baseman Jake Gelof, UVa’s all-time and single-season home-run record holder, is a potential late first-round choice or second-round selection, depending on the evaluation. MLB Pipeline ranks Gelof as the 35th-best prospect and The Athletic has him as the 37th.

For his career, Gelof tallied 48 homers to go along with 186 RBI. He hit .329 with a .683 slugging percentage over three seasons with the Cavaliers.

Including the competitive balance round, there are 39 first-round selections this year, and the MLB Draft in full is 20 rounds.

Beyond Teel and Gelof, center fielder Ethan O’Donnell as well as left-handed pitchers Connelly Early and Jake Berry are considered prospects. O’Donnell and Berry were invited to the MLB Draft Combine in Arizona last month, and O’Donnell climbed into MLB Pipeline’s rankings at No. 153 following his one season in Charlottesville after transferring from Northwestern.

O’Donnell was an ABCA Rawling’s Gold Glove Award winner for his stellar play in the outfield. He made only one error in his 65 games, and at the plate, he batted .354 with 13 homers and 18 doubles, becoming a reliable No. 2-hitter in front of Gelof and Teel.

Early, an Army transfer, was an All-American choice in his first season at UVa and finished the year with a 12-3 ledger and had 100 strikeouts in 87.1 innings.

The Cavaliers will also be watching to see where Westfield outfielder Jonny Farmelo, a UVa commit, lands. He’s a top-50 prospect and could be chosen in the first round.