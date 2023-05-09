His ACC-leading .423 batting average has allowed Kyle Teel to quell any doubts about his projectability into pro baseball.

The Virginia catcher is likely to be a first-round pick in this July’s MLB Draft, having reassured scouts their one major question about him ahead of the campaign, isn’t one anymore.

“The worry going into the year was, ‘How much is he going to hit? How good is the bat?’” said MLB.com’s Jim Callis, who has analyzed prospects and covered the MLB Draft for more than three decades.

“And the bat has looked very good,” Callis said.

In Callis’ latest mock draft, he has the Chicago Cubs taking Teel with the 13th overall pick, but Callis said he wouldn’t be shocked if the left-handed hitting Teel was selected sooner than that. His batting average is also tops among any catcher nationally in Division I.

“If you told me he went in the top 10, that’s certainly in play with the year he’s had,” Callis said. “I had him 13th, and I honestly don’t think he’s going to get too far past that. I think he’s kind of in that eight-to-15 range.”

Callis said Teel is the best college catcher in this year’s draft class. Part of that, according to Callis, is because Teel has bounced back from last season’s .276 mark and hit for extra bases, too, this go-around. Of Teel’s 82 hits this spring, 20 are doubles and nine are home runs.

The other part of the equation aiding Teel is scouts know he’s going to stick behind the plate. He catches every day for UVa — he’s started 106 consecutive games at catcher entering Wednesday’s matinee at The Dish against Radford — and has proved himself well at the position. He’s thrown out 57% of trying base-stealers (12 of 21) this year.

“You’re not wondering, ‘Can he stay back there?’” said Callis, who noted the No. 2-ranked college catcher in this class, San Diego State’s Cole Carrigg, plays multiple positions.

“[Carrigg] might be more of, ‘He can catch, but you don’t know if he can full-time catch,’” Callis explained. “And then the next college catcher on our list, and way down the list, is Michael Carico from Davidson and he’s been hurt all year, but that speaks to the durability thing. … So [with Teel], it’s the combination of he feels durable, but there’s no question in anybody’s mind that he’s definitely a catcher.”

Teel isn’t the only member of the Cavaliers whose stock is rising either.

Third baseman Jake Gelof could join Teel in the first round. The Hoos haven’t had two first-rounders in the same draft since Daniel Lynch and Jake McCarthy were taken in 2018, one year after Pavin Smith and Adam Haseley were both first-round picks in 2017.

“It’s funny, you do these mock drafts and ours ended at 28,” Callis said, “but there’s probably 10 or 15 guys who could easily have factored into the back of that and I do think Jake is a potential first-round pick or a supplemental first-round pick.”

Gelof is UVa’s all-time leader in home runs with 43, and has hit 39 of them since the start of last season. His 154 RBI between this season and last are more than anyone else in college baseball during that span.

“It’s an easy comp,” Callis said, “but he’s similar to his brother Zack. But he’s also outperformed his brother at Virginia.”

Zack Gelof was a second-round choice of the Oakland Athletics two years ago and is currently ranked as the second-best prospect in Oakland’s system by MLB Pipeline. He plays second and third base for Triple-A Las Vegas, and he also suited up for Team Israel in this past March’s World Baseball Classic.

“Zack was pick No. 60 [overall] and Jake will go ahead of that,” Callis said. “I think Jake’s floor is around 40 to 45, but he’ll probably go higher than that because if you look at our Draft 150 [rankings], we line them up in order of talent, and then if college hitters go out and perform, they tend to go higher because there’s a comfort with that. And so, that’s why we have Jake at 42 on our list and I’ll bet he goes higher than that.”

Callis said Gelof is considered a power-over-hit prospect, but, “it’s not like he’s this huge swing-and-miss guy,” he said, “that you’re wondering if he’s going to make enough contact. So, that’s not really an issue.”

Gelof is adequate-to-average defensively, according to Callis, who believes Gelof can stay at third base in the pros.

“He’s got the arm,” Callis said. “He’s not the rangiest guy in the world, but third base isn’t as much of a range position as it as a react position.”

Teel is ranked as the 15th-best prospect by MLB Pipeline, Gelof is 42nd and UVa commit Jonny Farmelo of Westfield High School in Fairfax County is ranked 48th.

“I think he’s probably going in the top 50 picks if he’s signable,” Callis said. “Farmelo is one to watch. He’s played really well and [scouts] are going to see him.”