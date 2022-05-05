Virginia's Kate Douglass wins Honda Sport Award for Swimming & Diving

Virginia junior swimmer Kate Douglass was named the Honda Sport Award winner for Swimming & Diving on Thursday.

The Honda Sport Award has been presented annually by the Collegiate Women Sports Awards for the past 46 years to the top female athletes in 12 NCAA- sanctioned sports and signifies “the best of the best in collegiate athletics.”

The winner of the award becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2022 Honda Cup, which will be presented on a live telecast on CBS Sports Network on June 27 at 9 p.m..

Douglass was chosen by a vote of administrators from more than 1,000 NCAA member schools. Finalists included Katharine Berkoff (North Carolina State), Tarrin Gilliland (Indiana) and Alex Walsh (Virginia).

Douglass is the sixth Virginia student-athlete to win the award, joining Lesley Welch (cross country, 1983), Dawn Staley (basketball, 1991 & 1992), Amy Appelt (lacrosse, 2004) and Danielle Collins (tennis, 2016). Staley also went on to win the Honda Cup as the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year in 1991.

“I am so honored to receive the Honda Sport Award for swimming and diving,” Douglass said. “I share this award with my awesome teammates and coaches at the University of Virginia. What we accomplished this year was absolutely amazing and I’m so grateful to be a part of this team”

The Honda Sport Award is the latest in a growing list of accolades for Douglass, who also was named the 2022 College Swimming Coaches Association of America Swimmer of the Year and ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Year.

The 21-time All-American captured three individual NCAA titles (50-yard free, 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard breast) at the 2022 NCAA Championships as well as four relay NCAA championships. Douglass set American records in all three individual NCAA wins. Overall, she has eight career NCAA titles and led Virginia to its second consecutive NCAA championship in 2022.

In the classroom, Douglass is the 2022 ACC Women's Swimming & Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

“Excited for Kate to be honored with this award,” Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo said. “It’s a testament to her commitment to excellence, both in the pool and the classroom. She continues to develop as an athlete and a person and I’m proud to see where she is, and for her to be recognized in this way, after three years of collegiate experience. The exciting thing is that the best is yet to come. Kate is deserving of this award and it’s always nice to see a student-athlete’s hard work and dedication pay off and be recognized.”