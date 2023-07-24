Kate Douglass has won just about everything a swimmer can win during her illustrious career.

The Virginia alum has earned a bronze medal at the Olympics and won ACC and NCAA championships in multiple individual events and relays, but had never won a World Aquatics Championship gold medal.

That changed Monday, when Douglass swam to victory in the women’s 200-meter IM on night two of the World Aquatic Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Douglass surged to the lead ahead of UVa and Team USA teammate Alex Walsh in the final 50 meters to finish with a time of 2:07.17.

“That was a huge honor for me to do it tonight,” Douglass told reporters after her victory. “I really just wanted to get the gold for Team USA tonight, and I’m so happy I did that.”

Douglass’ victory gave Team USA its first gold medal at the 2023 World Championships.

Walsh, who earned a silver medal in the 200 IM at the Tokyo Olympics and a gold medal at the 2022 World Championships, finished in 2:07.97 to take second, marking the first time that the U.S. has had a 1-2 finish in the event at worlds since 1978.

Walsh’s silver made her the first American swimmer to win gold or silver in her first three individual races at global championships (Olympics and worlds) since Katie Ledecky in 2012 and 2013.

UVa junior Gretchen Walsh competed in her first individual event at worlds, finishing eighth in the women’s 100-meter butterfly. Walsh clocked in with a time of 57.58.

The two medals won by UVa swimmers added to its medal count that started with three silver medals on the opening night of the World Championships. Douglass, Gretchen Walsh and UVa senior Maxine Parker won silver as part of the Team USA women’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay.

Parker swam the third leg of the relay in prelims that qualified the U.S. second heading into the finals. Gretchen Walsh led off the relay with a split of 54.06 and Douglass anchored the relay with the fastest time of the finals in 27.18 as Team USA won silver with a time of 3:31.93.