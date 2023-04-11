His final-round charge propelled him from seventh place all the way to the top of the leaderboard and gave him a share of the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial tournament individual title.

Virginia freshman Ben James shot a 6-under, 65 on Tuesday at Birdwood Golf Course to finish the two-day, 54-hole event at 11-under, 202 and tied for first place with Florida State’s Cole Anderson, who began the day two strokes ahead of James. The first-place share marked the fourth first-place finish of the campaign for James, who collected individual tournament victories at the Streamsong Invitational in September, Hamptons Intercollegiate in October and General Hackler Championship last month.

James was the ACC Golfer of the Month for March.

And he was one of two top-10 finishers for UVa this week. Senior Pietro Bovari, who led the Chitengwa Memorial after the first round on Monday, concluded the event in a tie for sixth place with his 7-under, 206.

James and Bovari were part of No. 21 Virginia’s A-team that also included George Duangmanee, Chris Fosdick and Jack Montague. The Cavaliers’ 27-under, 825 team score was good enough for second place.

No. 7 Florida State captured the team championship in runaway fashion with an under-41, 811.

Arkansas, No. 6 Auburn and Northwestern finished second through fifth respectively. The Hoos’ B-team placed eighth and Deven Patel’s under-6, 207 put him in 11th place.

Women’s hoops headed to the Caymans

Virginia women’s basketball will be one of eight programs participating in the inaugural Cayman Islands Classic, which is slated to be held Nov. 24-25 at John Gray Gymnasium on Grand Cayman Island.

The field is jam-packed with quality teams. National champion LSU headlines the group that also features perennial blueblood Connecticut and Final Four participant Virginia Tech. Kansas, UCLA, Niagara and Tulane round out the field for the two-day tournament.

Matchups and the event schedule will be determined at a later date.

Owens tabbed Scholar Athlete of the Year

Cavaliers triple jumper Owayne Owens was named ACC Men’s Scholar Athlete of the Year for Indoor Track & Field, the conference announced Tuesday.

The Montego Bay, Jamaica native is the first member of the Cavaliers to earn the award for the indoor season. With his personal-best jump of 16.69 meters, Owens captured Bronze at the NCAA Indoor Championships last month. On the academic side, he’s pursuing his graduate degree in public policy and leadership and is a four-time All-ACC academic selection.