He’s curtailed potential temptation by being himself and sticking to what’s worked.

Virginia junior third baseman Jake Gelof is closing in on the Cavaliers’ career record for home runs. But since arriving in Charlottesville three years ago, he never sought to repeatedly launch one long ball after another even though that has happened.

“I’ve been so proud of him because he also hits the other way,” UVa coach Brian O’Connor said. “His two-strike hitting has been really good and he doesn’t go up there trying to hit the ball out of the ballpark every time.”

Said Gelof: “It’s not something you chase. You get your power from being in the weight room and focusing on your swing. You don’t get it from trying to focus on hitting home runs.”

Gelof’s estimated 459-foot, no-doubt blast over the left-field wall at English Field in Blacksburg on Saturday night was the 34th home run of his career and pushed him into lone possession of fourth place on the Hoos’ all-time list.

He is only three homers shy of tying E.J. Anderson’s record mark of 37 homers. Former big leaguer Mark Reynolds and Jon Benick each smacked 35 round-trippers while they were with the Cavaliers and are tied for the second most in program history.

“It definitely means a lot,” Gelof said of being in position to surpass Anderson and set a new club record for home runs.

“There’s been a lot of historic players that have come through in this program,” Gelof continued, “so it’s definitely even an honor to be in the conversation right now. But with my approach, I don’t really change too much. It’s been going pretty well so far, so I don’t change too much and do not get too big, and do not pay much attention to that. I pay more attention to my team and giving my team chances to win ball games and then everything else will take itself.”

Gelof said he’s a more mature hitter than he was two seasons ago as a freshman when he needed to adjust to college baseball.

In Sunday’s game against Virginia Tech, he recognized a 2-0 fastball was located on the outer third of the plate and lined a double over the right fielder’s head with two outs before eventually scoring on an RBI double from Kyle Teel. Gelof said he’s unsure if he would’ve had the wherewithal to go with the pitch and hit it to the opposite field earlier in his career.

“Being in a 2-0 count as a freshman, I was swinging out my shoes and maybe not caring where the fastball is,” he said, “but probably just seeing the fastball and swinging. So, it’s a testament to how the coaches have coached me here and being alongside other teammates as well, and so to be able to gain that knowledge of the game, again not get too big and stay within my approach, that really showed my freshman year to second year and to this year.”

Gelof is hitting .363 this season and his 44 RBI are the fifth most nationally. He has nine homers on the campaign.

In past offseasons, he spent time hitting with pros like Josh Bell and Paul Goldschmidt, who Gelof said never provided tips on how to swing for power but instead provided insight about how to remain consistent, which Gelof wanted to prove he could do following his breakout 2022 season. He had 21 homers and 81 RBI as a sophomore last spring.

“You learn this from talking to some of those guys,” Gelof said, “and it’s having five or so cues you go to in order to make sure your swing is still intact whether it’s being on time, seeing the ball. It’s having something easy to go to for your swing, and that is some of the best advice I’ve ever gotten.”

For Gelof, he said, to keep his swing at its best, he makes sure he’s seeing the baseball well and swinging at pitches he can handle.

“When you have a year like he did in his second year here,” O’Connor said, “the expectations get so huge to try to repeat something like that, and that kind of college baseball season that he had last year is so rare. I think he’s doing a fantastic job and he’s hitting right in that 3-hole for us, driving in a lot of runs and not trying to do too much.”

What’s never changed for the Rehoboth Beach, Del. native is how hard he’ll swing, though.

O’Connor said Gelof would sometimes lose his balance as a freshman because he’d swing with such force.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder said he was never the biggest or strongest on his youth teams, so he always gave maximum effort whenever he was hitting or pitching.

“And I pitched a little in high school, too,” Gelof, strictly an infielder now, said, “and I’d always throw as hard as I could because I was just trying to get the most out of my body. … I had to learn how to do that because I wasn’t as nearly as physical as I am now or also compared to other guys who were my age, so that’s definitely one way my game style came to be.”

Said O’Connor: “He’s just not going to be cheated and when you do that with the skill level he has, you’re going to run into some balls and have a lot of success.”

Gelof tallied a school record five multi-homer games last season, including one in the postseason against Costal Carolina. He’s homered in eight straight ACC series after this past weekend at Virginia Tech, too.

He said three of the 34 homers he’s hit to this point stand out above the rest. He called the go-ahead, two-run homer he clobbered in the ninth inning at N.C. State last month the “one of the most passionate” home runs he’s hit — with the spike of his bat as the ball sailed well beyond the fence in left field as evidence.

The shot Gelof hit deep into the left-field bleachers during last year’s win over Virginia Tech, he said, resulted in the loudest ovation he’s heard from the crowd at Disharoon Park in his three seasons with the Hoos.

But the most memorable, according to Gelof, came in his first NCAA Regional contest at South Carolina in 2021, when he and his older brother Zack Gelof — now a top prospect in the Oakland Athletics’ system — homered in the same inning.

“I thought that was pretty cool when my brother hit a home run right after within a batter,” Jake Gelof said. “That was cool because we got there and the crowd was chirping the whole time and the guy behind our dugout was talking smack, so I thought that was cool.”

How would one of record-setting fashion stack up?

“Honestly, it’s not one of those things I was striving for,” Gelof said. “It’s one of those things that through being successful that I’ve been fortunate enough to be in the conversation of.”

Notes: O’Connor said UVa’s (24-4) contest at Liberty (12-15) on Tuesday will be a bullpen game for the Cavaliers and he planned to use a number of relievers to get through the midweek bout. … UVa slid down to No. 7 nationally in the D1Baseball Top 25 poll released Monday. … This week’s ACC series at Disharoon Park against Miami has been adjusted due to inclement weather in the forecast. Instead of playing Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the Cavaliers and the Hurricanes will play Friday, Saturday and Sunday.