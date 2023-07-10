Virginia’s most accomplished power hitter of all time is heading west.

Late Sunday night, Cavaliers third baseman Jake Gelof was selected in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He was the 60th overall pick — the same spot two years ago that his brother and another former UVa standout, Zack Gelof, was chosen by the Oakland Athletics.

The younger Gelof began climbing prospect rankings during his breakout sophomore campaign in 2022, and he solidified what he did then with an even better 2023. This past April, the right-handed hitting slugger set Virginia’s career home-run record and then set the Cavaliers’ single-season mark for long balls in June.

He finished this past spring with 23 homers and a program-record 90 RBI. For his career, he belted 48 round-trippers and amassed a UVa-record 186 RBI. Gelof’s five multi-homer games are the most in UVa history and so are his six career NCAA Tournament home runs.

His 171 RBI over the last two years were the second most in the country during that span only behind LSU’s Tommy White.

Gelof is the third Virginia product to be selected by Los Angeles in the last two years, joining former pitcher Brandon Neeck and former outfielder Chris Newell, who were taken in the ninth and 13th rounds of last year’s draft, respectively.

Gelof’s selection also marked the seventh time since 2014 that two Hoos were picked in the first two rounds of the same draft. Catcher Kyle Teel was selected 14th overall by the Boston Red Sox earlier Sunday evening.