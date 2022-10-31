Virginia's Inaki Montes wins in straight sets at Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger

Last spring in Urbana, Illinois, Inaki Montes helped lead the University of Virginia men’s tennis team to the program’s fifth NCAA championship. On Monday night, the junior from Spain continued to show that, whenever his college career is over, he will be ready for the professional tour.

Competing in the Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger, Montes manhandled former Cornell star Alafia Ayeni, 6-2, 6-2, in front of a boisterous crowd at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

In a main-draw match that lasted just over an hour, the reigning ACC Player of the Year converted five of nine break-point chances, winning seven straight games between the first and second set.

With the victory, Montes — who won an ATP Challenger-level doubles title in Spain this past summer after winning both a singles and doubles title at an ITF World Tennis Tour event the month before — advanced to a Round-of-16 match against the winner of Aleksander Kovacevic and Enzo Couacaud.

In other action from the $50,000 USTA pro-circuit indoor event, Montes’ Cavaliers teammate, Chris Rodesch, defeated the No. 1 seed in the qualifying tournament, Keegan Smith, to move into the main draw.

Meanwhile, Michael Mmoh, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, staved off a feisty Ernesto Escobedo, 7-6(5), 7-5 to move into the Round of 16. Tied at 5 in the second set, Mmoh raced in to retrieve a drop volley before firing a shot down the line that Escobedo was able to lob back. Mmoh won the point with a textbook backhand smash to break Escobedo and then served out the match.

Matches through Thursday are free and open to the public. Tickets for quarterfinal, semifinal and finals action on Friday, Saturday and Sunday can be purchased on the Boar’s Head’s website for $10, with all proceeds benefitting Special Olympics Virginia.

For the full schedule of matches and other tournament news, visit the Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger Facebook page or @CMPChallenger on Twitter.