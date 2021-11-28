Virginia's high-octane offense sputtered in second half of Virginia Tech loss

In the immediate aftermath, Bronco Mendenhall couldn’t quite pinpoint what flawed Virginia’s record-setting offense during the final 30 minutes against its rival.
“It’s hard to say,” Mendenhall said following UVa’s 29-24 loss to Virginia Tech, “but clearly wasn’t the same as the first half where it was pretty much moving the ball at will. And to have three points in the second half, it’s not enough to win.”
The Cavaliers tallied 302 yards of total offense in the opening half and put together touchdown drives on three of its first four possessions of the game. When quarterback Brennan Armstrong ran through Hokies defenders Nasir Peoples and Armani Chatman to finish off a quarterback scramble for a 5-yard touchdown in the second quarter, the pair of Virginia Tech defenders were left on the ground coping with missed tackles while Armstrong celebrated with his teammates and the UVa faithful was sent into a euphoric pandemonium.
“Everything was kind of covered as I was looking for an open receiver,” Armstrong said, “so I just decided to run. I mean, I knew coming into this game that I was going to put my body on the line and I really didn’t care. So, I just kind of went for it and it just so happened I was able to shake off two [defenders] and get in.”
It was the third of three touchdowns Armstrong was responsible for. He opened the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jelani Woods and added a 1-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the first quarter.
Woods had four catches in the first quarter alone, and the 6-foot-7, sure-handed, strong tight end was a clear mismatch the Hokies didn’t have an answer for. Five of football player Keytaon Thompson’s seven catches came in the first half, too, as Armstrong spread the ball around with ease and the Hoos picked up 17 first downs before halftime.
And at the point of Armstrong’s punishing touchdown run, it would’ve been hard to find anyone in attendance who believed that’d be the last time the Cavaliers crossed the goal line on Saturday since they were so efficient.
But after the break, Virginia Tech’s defense held up and challenged UVa, limiting the Cavaliers to only 172 yards of total offense in the second half.
“I don’t think they did anything different,” Armstrong said, “maybe a little more man [coverage]. They were running a lot of zone [coverage] and we were eating them up in the zone, but they started going a little more man and started making plays.”
There was also the slight tweak to Armstrong’s ankle in the third quarter that forced him to exit briefly and backup Jay Woolfolk to enter. Woolfolk operated smoothly, though, picking up a first down on the ground with a 13-yard run and he completed two passes before Armstrong returned.
“The trainers were just re-taping [Armstrong],” Mendenhall said, “and trying to get him back as fast as possible, and so yeah, he wanted to be back in as soon as he could and they were working on him as fast as they could.”
Armstrong didn’t have the same flexibility after the injury compared to the first half.
“It’s not an excuse, but twisting my ankle,” he said. “In the first half, I was able to get out make some plays, shake and bake a little bit and start putting pressure on them down the field when I extended the play even if they were in man or zone. I thought that’s what I did well in the first half and we moved the ball pretty well. Like, every time we moved it, so just that kind of hindered it a little bit.
“I was trying to be a little more decisive because I knew I was going to be in the pocket a little more.”
Then, of course, there were mistakes that gave Virginia Tech extra possession or worsened the Cavaliers’ opportunity to score.
Thompson fumbled on a trick play that was called on the first snap Armstrong took after coming back on the field after the ankle injury. Thompson gained 19 yards to get inside the Virginia Tech 20, so the play worked, but the fumble was recovered by the Hokies and on the consequent possession, they kicked a go-ahead field goal. Virginia Tech’s late fourth-quarter sacking of Armstrong forced a fumble, which was recovered by UVa for a safety and extended the Hokies’ advantage.
“I think turnovers probably made the biggest difference,” Mendenhall said.
But even so, his Cavaliers drove the field with a chance to win it in the final minute. But a call for another trick play and lateral throw to left tackle Bobby Haskins went for a loss of five yards on third down inside the red zone. That gave Armstrong only one shot to try to get the ball to one of his receivers in the end zone on fourth down and that pass fell incomplete.
“We battled back and we had a chance with four plays at the end of the game to win it,” Mendenhall said. “A lot of times that’s what happens in a close game or a rivalry game and the team that makes the plays is the winner.”