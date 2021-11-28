Virginia's high-octane offense sputtered in second half of Virginia Tech loss

Woods had four catches in the first quarter alone, and the 6-foot-7, sure-handed, strong tight end was a clear mismatch the Hokies didn’t have an answer for. Five of football player Keytaon Thompson’s seven catches came in the first half, too, as Armstrong spread the ball around with ease and the Hoos picked up 17 first downs before halftime.

And at the point of Armstrong’s punishing touchdown run, it would’ve been hard to find anyone in attendance who believed that’d be the last time the Cavaliers crossed the goal line on Saturday since they were so efficient.

But after the break, Virginia Tech’s defense held up and challenged UVa, limiting the Cavaliers to only 172 yards of total offense in the second half.

“I don’t think they did anything different,” Armstrong said, “maybe a little more man [coverage]. They were running a lot of zone [coverage] and we were eating them up in the zone, but they started going a little more man and started making plays.”

There was also the slight tweak to Armstrong’s ankle in the third quarter that forced him to exit briefly and backup Jay Woolfolk to enter. Woolfolk operated smoothly, though, picking up a first down on the ground with a 13-yard run and he completed two passes before Armstrong returned.