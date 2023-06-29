Virginia shortstop Griff O’Ferrall and relief pitcher Jay Woolfolk earned spots on the Collegiate National Team roster, USA Baseball announced on Thursday afternoon.

O’Ferrall and Woolfolk made the squad after strong showings during a training camp earlier this week in Cary, N.C. O’Ferrall hit safely in all four Stars-and-Stripes intrasquad games, finishing 5-for-14 (.357) with two runs scored and a RBI while hitting out of the leadoff spot. Woolfolk appeared in three of the four scrimmage contests, logging three shutout innings with five strikeouts.

For training camp, USA Baseball invited 56 of the top non-draft eligible college players and whittled down the group to a 31-man roster. UVa is one of just six programs with two representatives on the roster.

Former Cavaliers catcher Kyle Teel played on the Collegiate National Team last summer and in 2021, and in their history they have had 13 different former players suit up for the Red, White and Blue.

Team USA will play a five-game series against Chinese Taipei, beginning Friday and running through Tuesday before a five-game series against Japan from July 7-12. The games against Chinese Taipei will be played at various stadiums in North Carolina including the National Training Complex in Cary, Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis and Segra Stadium in Fayetteville. For the clashes with Japan, USA will host games in Cary and play a pair at Joseph R. Riley Jr. Ballpark in Charleston, S.C.

O’Ferrall batted .396 this past season for UVa, serving as a catalyst for the Omaha-bound Hoos. He racked up a team-high 108 hits, scored 76 runs and stole 16 bases. O’Ferrall was an All-ACC first-team choice.

Woolfolk, who is also a quarterback on the Cavaliers’ football team, finished 2023 with a 2.91 ERA. The hard-throwing right-hander struck out 38 hitters in 34 innings.