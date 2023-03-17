ORLANDO, Fla. – He tried to comprehend the suddenness of the end.

Not just Thursday’s stunning, 68-67 season-halting loss to No. 13-seed Furman in the final seconds, but his entire five-year career.

Virginia forward Jayden Gardner waited that long, half decade – three seasons at East Carolina and the last two with the Hoos – for this opportunity to take the floor and compete in the NCAA tournament. And while he surely had dreams and hopes of a deep run through the Big Dance, at the same time there was no disclaimer the event could’ve provided to warn Gardner about the painful, abrupt conclusion he ultimately endured at the Amway Center.

“It just really stings right now,” Gardner said after fourth-seeded UVa’s one-and-done exit, “and it’s a lost-for-words-type-of experience.”

The contest began exactly as Gardner and UVa would’ve drawn it up.

He smoothly sank the patented mid-range jumper as he had throughout his stint in the navy and orange to open the scoring, and his layup a few possessions later pushed the Cavaliers out to an 8-0 advantage less than two minutes into the action.

Gardner scored eight points in the first half, but none after the break when the Hoos blew a second-half edge as large as 12 points and were knocked off late when Furman’s JP Pegues drilled a game-winning 3 with two seconds left following UVa guard Kihei Clark’s bad-pass turnover.

“We were in control for most of it,” said Gardner, who acknowledged until the Cavaliers’ meltdown that the chance to play in college sports’ most prominent postseason was everything he could’ve imagined. That’s the same way, he said, he felt about his two campaigns at UVa – the program that gave the North Carolina native the shot to suit up in the league he grew up watching.

Gardner was an All-ACC third-team choice in 2021-22 and an honorable mention all-league pick this go-around. His most memorable effort, perhaps, came in last season’s upset victory over Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium while scoring 17 points and defending so well to limit then-Blue Devils star Paolo Banchero to only nine points. Banchero, now a member of the Orlando Magic, plays his home games in the same building Gardner’s career ended in on Thursday.

This season, Gardner was excellent down the stretch, recording 11 double-digit scoring totals over his last 15 games including a 23-point, 12-rebound showing in last week’s ACC semifinal win over Clemson. On top of his eight points against Furman, Gardner snagged seven boards.

He averaged 16.1 points per game over his five seasons, and 13.7 points per contest over 68 games as a member of the Cavaliers while becoming as reliable of a contributor the Hoos needed when he transferred in.

Gardner and guard Armaan Franklin, who joined UVa at the same time on the heels of departing Indiana, were part of the Cavaliers’ core since.

“The culture, the experience and the facilities were all top notch,” Gardner said. “Traveling and playing everywhere and then getting to play in the ACC tournaments, you know, and all the stuff on and off the court was everything I thought it would be in coming to Virginia, so I’m glad I got to experience it.”

Franklin, having made major strides from his first year with UVa to this one, echoed Gardner in the locker room following the heartbreaking loss. He can return to the squad next season and play out a potential fifth and final year of eligibility, but no decision has been made at this time regarding his future.

He had eight points in the loss to the Paladins, but averaged 12.4 per game this season. He shot 42 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3-point range – all three offensive marks up from last year.

“I enjoy the brotherhood we’ve built and the bond that we have here,” Franklin said. “This is a very close team on and off the court, and I appreciate everything I’ve learned here because I think I’ve improved since I’ve gotten here both offensively and defensively, and mentally, too. So, I’m appreciative of everyone who has helped along the way and I don’t know what I’m going to do yet, but I’m thankful for everyone here.”

In November, Franklin’s 26-point outburst in UVa’s win over nationally-ranked Baylor in Las Vegas injected hope into the Cavaliers that his offensive firepower could aid them in pursuit of being better than the NIT-bound bunch they were the previous season. He went on to rack up six performances of 20 points or more including in ACC wins at Florida State, at Wake Forest and against Duke. His 16 points against Clemson in the ACC semifinals complemented Gardner and propelled them to the conference title game.

Like his pal Gardner, though, Franklin found it difficult to reflect as he still was in shock at how the Hoos lost Thursday. After all, it marked Franklin’s NCAA tournament debut also.

“It’s not a great feeling at all,” Franklin said softly. “It’s probably one of the worst feelings I ever felt in my life losing like that, but it happens.

“It’s March, man,” he continued, “so I guess things like this happen and you see it on TV, but you never expect it to happen to you like that.”

Said Gardner: “I’m just grateful to have gotten to this point.”