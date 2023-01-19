Virginia's Gardner finds rhythm in win over Hokies

Kihei Clark was the star for No. 10 Virginia in its 78-68 rivalry victory over Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

The fifth-year senior guard energized the crowd in the opening minute with a nifty bounce pass to set up teammate Ben Vander Plas for the game’s first bucket, and moments later, Clark had the home faithful at John Paul Jones Arena on its feet when he swiped the ball away from Virginia Tech’s Sean Pedulla and took it to the rim for an easy, breakaway layup.

In the second half, Clark, who had a game-high 20 points and five assists, buried a pair of 3s to help the Hoos grow their lead to double digits and secure the win.

He was the catalyst in another stellar effort from UVa’s trio of veteran guards – along with Reece Beekman and Armaan Franklin – both of whom each finished in double figures, too.

But Clark, Beekman and Franklin have played consistently throughout the campaign and especially well since Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett opted to roll with a smaller-looking lineup last week. Forward Jayden Gardner hadn’t been as productive as his fellow starters, but that changed against the Hokies and is an encouraging sign for UVa.

His 12 points were the most he’s had in a game since scoring 14 against Georgia Tech on New Year’s Eve.

He tallied just three points in last week’s win over North Carolina and only three points again in this past Saturday’s win at Florida State, when Bennett started the three guards plus Gardner and Vander Plas after the move to play small worked so well against Carolina.

“I thought [Gardner] did a good job offensively,” Bennett said Wednesday. “We’re adjusting some things offensively, and he’s finding – and guys are looking for him to find – the soft spots for where to get it to him. Sometimes, I thought he just had a little more patience and got to the spots.”

Gardner was an efficient 5-of-6 from the field, and settled the Hoos down when they fell behind 21-19 with less than eight minutes to go prior to halftime following an 11-0 run by the Hokies.

Out of a media timeout, the Cavaliers went to Gardner, an All-ACC third-team selection last season, and he buried a mid-range jumper over Hokies forward Lynn Kidd to tie the contest. On Virginia’s next possession, the 6-foot-6, 233-pounder, took it to Kidd again with a shot fake and then backed Kidd down before making a hook shot to put UVa in front again.

The back-to-back baskets sent the Hoos on a 21-10 run to close the half with a 40-31 advantage.

“There were some plays in the middle of the lane with some turn-and-face stuff where he’s been good,” Bennett said about Gardner.

Said Hokies coach Mike Young: “Coach Bennett is going to put Gardner in the slot or around the elbow. … [Gardner] is going to slide across the lane and Clark is going to throw that thing in there and then Gardner is automatic from 15 [feet].”

He had a turnaround jumper over Hokies forward Justyn Mutts early in the second half.

Gardner said the biggest adjustment he’s needed to make since Bennett has gone to him and Vander Plas in the frontcourt is his approach on the boards. Without a true big man on the floor, Gardner said he and his teammates must gang rebound.

He had four rebounds to complement his 12 points on Wednesday, but he wasn’t as concerned with the brief dip in scoring going into the Commonwealth Clash.

“I’ve been doing this for a while, so I just had to get back in rhythm,” Gardner said with a grin about his offensive game.

His effort against the Hokies marked the 10th time he has scored in double figures this season and the 112th time he has done so in his career.