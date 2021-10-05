Virginia's Fosdick wins Hamptons Intercollegiate

Virginia men’s golfer Chris Fosdick made eight birdies over a 12-hole stretch during the final round of the Hamptons Intercollegiate on Tuesday at Maidstone Golf Club in East Hampton, N.Y. to claim medalist honors and help the Cavaliers share the team title with Georgia Tech and Northwestern.

Fosdick shot 5-under 67 during the final round after shooting 4-under 68 during the second round. He opened the tournament with a first-round effort of 2-over 74. His three-round total of 7-under 209 was one shot better than runner-up Ross Steelman from Georgia Tech.

Fosdick’s final round did not start off well. He made bogeys on three of his first six holes to stand at 3-over par before he got on a streak that included five consecutive birdies over holes 13 to 17.

UVa’s Pietro Bovari and Deven Patel joined Fosdick with top-10 finishes. Bovari and Patel tied for 10th place at 2-over 218. Bovari, a junior, shot 2-under 70 during the final round while first-year Patel, playing in his first collegiate tournament, shot 71.

As a team, Virginia shot 8-under 280 during the final round to tie the Yellow Jackets and Wildcats for the team title. There was no playoff to break the tie. The victory was the 21st for head coach Bowen Sargent, who is now in his 18th season at Virginia.