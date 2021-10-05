Virginia's Fosdick wins Hamptons Intercollegiate

Virginia men’s golfer Chris Fosdick made eight birdies over a 12-hole stretch during the final round of the Hamptons Intercollegiate on Tuesday at Maidstone Golf Club in East Hampton, N.Y. to claim medalist honors and help the Cavaliers share the team title with Georgia Tech and Northwestern.
Fosdick shot 5-under 67 during the final round after shooting 4-under 68 during the second round. He opened the tournament with a first-round effort of 2-over 74. His three-round total of 7-under 209 was one shot better than runner-up Ross Steelman from Georgia Tech.
Fosdick’s final round did not start off well. He made bogeys on three of his first six holes to stand at 3-over par before he got on a streak that included five consecutive birdies over holes 13 to 17.
UVa’s Pietro Bovari and Deven Patel joined Fosdick with top-10 finishes. Bovari and Patel tied for 10th place at 2-over 218. Bovari, a junior, shot 2-under 70 during the final round while first-year Patel, playing in his first collegiate tournament, shot 71.
As a team, Virginia shot 8-under 280 during the final round to tie the Yellow Jackets and Wildcats for the team title. There was no playoff to break the tie. The victory was the 21st for head coach Bowen Sargent, who is now in his 18th season at Virginia.
Cavaliers earn runner-up finish
The No. 10 Virginia women’s golf team earned its second straight runner-up finish to start the season at the Windy City Collegiate Classic at Westmoreland Country Club in Wilmette, Ill. The Cavaliers finished at 22-over 886, eight shots behind first-place Stanford. The No. 14 Cardinal shot 14-over 878.
The tournament field included six other teams currently ranked in the top-20 in the latest Golfweek poll.
UVa posted the day’s best final-round score, shooting 3-over 291. Leading that effort was senior Riley Smyth who carded a round of 3-under 69, one of just five single-round scores in the 60s during the 54-hole event.
Smyth was Virginia’s top finisher, shooting 3-over 219 to place fifth. It was the eighth top-10 outing in her career. Junior Virginia Bossi had a final-round score of 1-over 73 and was seventh overall at 220. It marked the second top-10 showing of her career.
Junior Celeste Valinho, who was competing as an individual and did not count in the Cavaliers’ team scoring, was 10th at 221. That also marked her second top-10 finish as a Cavalier.
Freshman Amanda Sambach placed 22nd at 226, while graduate student Beth Lillie was 27th at 227. Sophomore Jennifer Cleary was 55th at 234.