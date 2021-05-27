Virginia's Emma Navarro reaches national championship match

Getting through the semifinal singles match to create a rematch with Perez-Somarriba was a challenge for Navarro, as Daavettila is a tremendous player. UNC’s star entered the final set with momentum after a solid second set. Navarro rallied, controlling the final set.

“I was pretty confident in the game plan I had, it was just whether I could execute it well enough,” Navarro said. “In the second set I lost four deuce points, which is pretty tough. And then I was able to win a big one in the third set that kind of helped me run away with it a little bit.”

In addition to reaching the NCAA singles championship match, Navarro nearly reached the NCAA doubles final as well. She and teammate Rosie Johanson reached Thursday's NCAA semifinals but fell 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (8) against Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun of Texas.

Navarro’s success this season comes as no surprise to those in the tennis world.

The No. 1 recruit nationally coming out of high school, Navarro had the talent to turn professional without ever stepping foot on a collegiate court. Instead of jumping to the professional ranks, she opted to join Virginia for what’s turned out to be a magical freshman season.