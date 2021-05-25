Virginia's Emma Navarro advances to NCAA singles quarterfinals

Virginia freshman Emma Navarro advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Women’s Tennis Singles Championship on Tuesday with a straight-set victory over Georgia's Meg Kowalski at the USTA National Campus in Orlando.

Navarro, the No. 3 seed in the 64-player tournament, picked up a dominant 6-1, 6-1 victory to becomes the first player in the field to advance to Wednesday’s round of eight.

Navarro will take on LSU's Paris Corley on Wednesday for a spot in the semifinals. Corley is ranked No. 60 in the latest ITA singles rankings.

This is the fourth time in program history that UVa has had a player advance to the NCAA singles quarterfinals. Danielle Collins did so three times, once in 2015 in addition to her championship runs in 2014 and 2016.