 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia's Emma Navarro advances to NCAA singles quarterfinals
0 comments
WOMEN'S TENNIS

Virginia's Emma Navarro advances to NCAA singles quarterfinals

  • 0

Virginia freshman Emma Navarro advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Women’s Tennis Singles Championship on Tuesday with a straight-set victory over Georgia's Meg Kowalski at the USTA National Campus in Orlando.

Navarro, the No. 3 seed in the 64-player tournament, picked up a dominant 6-1, 6-1 victory to becomes the first player in the field to advance to Wednesday’s round of eight.

Navarro will take on LSU's Paris Corley on Wednesday for a spot in the semifinals. Corley is ranked No. 60 in the latest ITA singles rankings.

This is the fourth time in program history that UVa has had a player advance to the NCAA singles quarterfinals. Danielle Collins did so three times, once in 2015 in addition to her championship runs in 2014 and 2016.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are Aaron Rodgers' issues with the Packers personal?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert