Virginia's Dontayvion Wicks blossoms into standout receiver

Markins broke into laughter remembering the early days of Wicks joining the football team.

“He would come out some days, and it’s real hot in Louisiana,” Markins said. “When he first came out he’s like, ‘Coach, it’s too hot out here.’”

Initially, Wicks wasn’t thrilled about the prospect of lifting weights. Markins said Wicks didn’t like soreness, particularly in the upper body, throwing off his jump shot.

Eventually, it clicked for Wicks that the weight room work made him stronger than everyone else on the field and court. When coupled with his natural athleticism, he became nearly unstoppable.

Whether it was weight lifting or a route concept, Markins said things came easily to Wicks. While some receivers on the team would need to run a route 100 times to figure it out, Wicks could run it a handful of times and have it down perfectly.

When Wicks arrived at UVa, the coaches were thrilled about his potential. He caught three passes for 61 yards and a touchdown in 2019, backing up players like Hasise Dubois and Joe Reed on the depth chart.