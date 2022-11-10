Virginia's defensive front will be challenged by Pitt's power running attack

They’ve become ingrained in their new offensive identity.

This version of Pittsburgh, which will visit Scott Stadium on Saturday afternoon, is not like the one Virginia saw a year ago.

“If you can run the ball, that’s the key to having a good offense,” Panthers sophomore running back Rodney Hammond Jr., a Norfolk native, said Wednesday. He piled up 124 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown in Pitt’s upending of then-No. 20 Syracuse this past Saturday.

“That’s one thing we can do,” Hammond said. “Nobody really wants to line up and stop a team that’s run-heavy, so if a team can’t stop the run, we’ll just keep running it.”

Hammond filled in admirably in the feature role last week for star junior running back Israel Abanikanda, who missed the bout with the Orange due to injury but is expected to return to action against UVa.

Abanikanda has logged six performances of 127 rushing yards or more this fall, and that includes a 320-yard, six-touchdown triumph against Virginia Tech. His 1,086 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns lead the Atlantic Coast Conference.

He and Hammond will likely share carries this Saturday, though, giving first-year offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. options for his run-first outfit.

Pittsburgh has a run-pass ratio of 58% run to 42% pass, which is a flip from 2021 when ACC Player of the Year and former Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for 4,319 yards and a league record 42 touchdowns. Last season with Pickett behind center, Pitt had a run-pass ratio of 49% run and 51% pass.

Panthers sixth-year senior left guard Marcus Minor said the change in approach was embraced from the moment Cignetti arrived from Boston College this past offseason, especially by Minor and his fellow offensive linemen. He said it fit the personnel well.

Minor, a DeMatha Catholic alum and second-year Maryland transfer, said Abanikanda is the best running back he’s blocked for since he was high school teammates with current Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland.

“It makes you feel really powerful,” when the running game gets moving, Minor, who will make his 40th career start this coming weekend, said, “and it allows you to have the idea that, ‘If they can’t stop it, then it’s going to be hard for our offense to be stopped.’ It makes you feel confident and have a lot of fun, and it makes you feel dominant and when that’s the case, it’s an O-Lineman’s dream and everything is rolling.”

And that is UVa’s test for Saturday — to slow the Panthers’ tandem of Abanikanda and Hammond, and also to prevent Minor and Pitt’s veteran offensive line, which has two other starters with 30 or more career starts, from mauling the front of the defense.

“It’s an old-school game,” Cavaliers senior defensive lineman Aaron Faumui said. “It’s smashmouth football. They’re going to come out and be ready to attack, but we’ve got a game plan as well, so we’ve been practicing against a lot of run blocks and how to read different blocks.”

Said Hoos sophomore linebacker James Jackson: “[Abanikanda] can go for a lot of yards, lot of touchdowns. And if we don’t communicate and are not in the right spot, then he’s going to expose us, so that’s what we’ve been working on. We’ve worked on being on the same page as a defense, being ready to stop him and stop the running game.”

This isn’t the first time this season the Cavaliers will be met by one of the nation’s best running backs either, so they have experience from similar matchups they carry with them into this tilt.

Illinois’ Chase Brown, the FBS leader for rushing yards, racked up 146 rushing yards in the Illini’s Week 2 win over UVa. And in late September, the Hoos were excellent against Syracuse’s Sean Tucker, last year’s ACC leader in rushing yards, while holding him to just 60 yards on the ground.

“[Abanikanda] plays behind his pads,” Cavaliers defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said. “He can jump cut and then his ability to transition in power on contact is really elite.”

Hammond, who is expecting plenty of family and friends to make the drive west to see him play in his home state, said his pairing with Abanikanda would be difficult for a defense to limit.

Hammond rushed for 74 yards and two scores in Pitt’s season-opening victory against West Virginia before being sidelined with injury through late October. So, Saturday marks the first time since Week 1 that Pitt can deploy Hammond at full strength and off a strong game in addition to Abanikanda, who is in the midst of a stellar campaign.

“Both of us have the attitude that, ‘Nobody is stopping us,’” Hammond said, “and that’s a 1-2 punch that I don’t think anyone wants to handle for a whole game.”

Said Jackson: “It’s going to be physical early and often, so I’m excited for that, and I know our D-Line is excited for that and I know the rest of the linebackers are, too. That’s what we’re preparing for, so we’re ready to play downhill.”

Minor was complimentary of the Cavaliers’ defensive line, pointing out that, “they don’t stop after one block has happened. They continue to chase the ball, and you can tell that they’re really hard workers and that they’ll be a challenge this weekend.”

Rudzinski said Faumui and defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter, an unheralded member of that D-Line, will have to play big roles for UVa in an effort to thwart the run.

“We’ll have to win the line of scrimmage,” Rudzinski said. “That’s the challenge that we have this week is to win the line of scrimmage.”

Rudzinski said he didn’t watch any of Pitt’s offense from last year, but instead focused on this season and spent time studying film of what Cignetti — the brother of James Madison coach Curt Cignetti and son of College Football Hall of Fame coach Frank Cignetti Sr. — did while he was in the same OC job at Boston College.