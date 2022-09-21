Virginia's D’Sean Perry makes 'smooth transition' from linebacker to defensive end

He met his on-the-fly challenge without any hesitancy.

Only four days ahead of Virginia’s tilt last week with Old Dominion, D’Sean Perry was summoned to the Cavaliers’ football offices where, Perry said, linebackers coach Clint Sintim informed the defender UVa needed him to move from linebacker back to defensive end and be ready to take snaps against the Monarchs.

“And what a great job he did starting on Tuesday of picking up that spot,” Hoos defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said, “and then going and executing at a high level.”

Said Perry: “It was no problem at all. It was a smooth transition.”

Perry racked up four tackles and a tackle for loss off the bench as a bandit — what the Cavaliers term their defensive end that also has some outside linebacker duties.

He practiced as a bandit this past spring, but slid to linebacker during preseason camp last month and “had taken well to that,” according to UVa coach Tony Elliott.

“Honestly, I feel like I can do both [linebacker and defensive end],” Perry said, “and I prepared myself well to work in space and pass rush during the offseason. … So, both positions I’m very comfortable with and I’m just trying to help the team win.”

Elliott, Rudzinski and the Cavaliers value depth on their defensive front, and frankly, the Hoos had demand for another contributor at end. The group is at its best when a rotation of multiple players can remain energetic and active through the fourth quarter, and Elliott said Michigan State transfer defensive end Jack Camper was nursing an injury going into the matchup with ODU and last week Elliott had announced end Mike Green was “no longer active with the team.”

Perry’s return to defensive end, the position he starred at for Gulliver Prep High School outside Miami, allowed UVa to continue spreading its edge reps around — with starters Kam Butler and Chico Bennett Jr. as well as Perry and Paul Akere in reserve — to maintain the unit’s freshness.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound fourth-year junior was rewarded for handling the switch well and he experienced the most significant defensive action he’s ever had in his career.

“My time was coming and I just had to be patient,” Perry said. “To have this opportunity, I’m just grateful for it.”

Said Butler regarding Perry’s ability to change positions on short notice: “I always thought he was a good player, and I think that’s more his natural position being up against the line. He’s physical and a strong kid, so I’m happy to be working with him.”

Defensive tackle Aaron Faumui said the same, and Perry said Faumui, one of his closest friends on the team, had great pointers this past Saturday about how the two can work in unison together.

Now, Perry is poised to continue in that role on top of keeping the many special teams jobs — on the kickoff, kickoff return and punt return teams — he has as the Cavaliers hit the road for Friday night’s 7 p.m. Atlantic Coast Conference clash with Syracuse.

Perry said he’s benefited from the arrival of Elliott and Rudzinski this past offseason, and appreciated the way they’ve evaluated his status within the team with a clean slate.

“With a new staff comes new opportunity,” Perry said, “and I took it and ran with it, honestly, with the work I put in during the offseason. I was confident I’d come in here and physically do what I needed to do and also mentally I knew I could do it as well, and I came in with that mindset.”

Out of Gulliver Prep, Perry had plenty of suitors ahead of committing to and signing with UVa. In-state schools Central Florida, Florida, Florida Atlantic and South Florida all offered him, and Florida State entered the picture later on. Other high-profile programs like Appalachian State, Auburn, North Carolina and Pittsburgh came calling with scholarships, too, but the first Power Five school to offer him was Syracuse.

Orange defensive passing game coordinator Nick Monroe, Perry said, was his lead recruiter there.

“We had a pretty cool relationship,” Perry said.

After years of not playing as frequently as he wanted to, he’ll head to the JMA Wireless Dome with solidified and important responsibilities for the Hoos.

“It’s a full circle moment,” Perry said.