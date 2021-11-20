Virginia's Coastal Division title hopes dashed in road loss to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH – With its left-handed slinging signal-caller back in action, Virginia’s offense returned to form.
Cavaliers junior quarterback Brennan Armstrong led a touchdown drive on the opening possession of the contest, three game-tying scoring drives and kept the Hoos in it while he racked up 487 passing yards to mark the fifth time this fall that he’s thrown for 400 yards or more.
The problem, though, neither the Cavaliers’ defense nor their special teams could contain Pittsburgh’s explosiveness well enough and the No. 20 Panthers topped UVa 48-38 in a back-and-forth tilt on Saturday at Heinz Field to capture the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division crown.
It’s Pitt’s (9-2, 6-1 ACC) second Coastal Division crown since 2018 while UVa (6-5, 4-3 ACC) was denied its second in the last three years.
Pitt sophomore wide receiver Jordan Addison, a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, was a key culprit of the Cavaliers’ issues. Addison snagged 14 catches for 202 yards and tied a school single-game record with four receiving touchdowns, which included his 62-yard score with 2:10 left to provide Pitt with a 10-point lead.
The speedster made a contested catch before eluding and slipping past UVa defensive back Darrius Bratton and sprinting all the way past the goal line.
Addison was involved in two plays to help the Panthers extend their lead in the final stanza.
The first occurred clinging to a 3-point lead at the UVa 10 with less than 10 minutes to go when he turned an easy catch on an underneath route into a 9-yard gain to setup running back Rodney Hammond Jr.’s 1-yard touchdown run.
Armstrong fired back with a two-play touchdown drive, completing a 36-yard pass to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks before finding wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry for a 39-yard score to bring the deficit to only three points.
But that’s as close as UVa would get the rest of the way.
The damage was already done.
Addison’s 34-yard receiving score on a fourth-and-1 with 8:32 left in the third to catapulted Pitt ahead 31-24 right as UVa appeared it could survive the Panthers’ drive into its territory and have a chance with the ball to take a lead. But Addison raced past the defense and didn’t have a defender within a few steps when he caught Heisman Trophy contending quarterback Kenny Pickett’s deep ball.
Addison had a knack for back-breaking touchdown catches on a fourth-down plays, too. The other happened in the second quarter to give the Panthers their first lead, a 14-7 advantage, on a fourth-and-4 snap that result in an 18-yard score for Addison.
UVa’s offense had frequent answers for Addison, Pickett and the Panthers throughout to stay close.
Armstrong needed only seven plays to knot the game at 14. His 22-yard throw to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks setup running back Mike Hollins’ 2-yard touchdown run.
The Cavaliers responded after Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and the Panthers added a field goal on their next drive.
Before halftime, Armstrong completed seven straight throws and finished off a drive with a 7-yard touchdown to tight end Jelani Woods to pull UVa within three going into the locker room.
Armstrong’s first series — in his first snaps back after suffering a rib injury on Oct. 30 and missing last week’s game against Notre Dame — was aided by wide receiver Keytaon Thompson.
The former quarterback turned all-purpose threat, Thompson, made an outstretched two-handed catch for a gain of 12. Then on third-and-7 from the Pitt 28, Thompson hauled in a 23-yard pass with defenders all around him and that setup Armstrong’s 3-yard throw to Thompson in the end zone with the script Panthers written across it.
The touchdown catch was Thompson’s first of the season. Thompson had a team-high 11 catches for 126 yards.