Virginia's Coastal Division title hopes dashed in road loss to Pittsburgh

Addison was involved in two plays to help the Panthers extend their lead in the final stanza.

The first occurred clinging to a 3-point lead at the UVa 10 with less than 10 minutes to go when he turned an easy catch on an underneath route into a 9-yard gain to setup running back Rodney Hammond Jr.’s 1-yard touchdown run.

Armstrong fired back with a two-play touchdown drive, completing a 36-yard pass to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks before finding wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry for a 39-yard score to bring the deficit to only three points.

But that’s as close as UVa would get the rest of the way.

The damage was already done.

Addison’s 34-yard receiving score on a fourth-and-1 with 8:32 left in the third to catapulted Pitt ahead 31-24 right as UVa appeared it could survive the Panthers’ drive into its territory and have a chance with the ball to take a lead. But Addison raced past the defense and didn’t have a defender within a few steps when he caught Heisman Trophy contending quarterback Kenny Pickett’s deep ball.