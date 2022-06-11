Virginia's Claudio Romero wins NCAA championship in discus

Oftentimes, the difference between champions and their competitors can be measured in inches.

For Claudio Romero, the margin was even closer.

The Virginia thrower won the NCAA national championship in the discus late Friday night at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., edging second-place Mykolas Alekna by two centimeters.

Romero’s best mark came on his second throw of the evening, when he unleashed a throw of 66.17 meters (217’1”) to edge out Alekna by two centimeters heading into the finals. The competitors traded throws in the final rounds, but the title was sealed before Romero stepped into the ring for the final time after Alekna could not best the leading mark.

“I feel really good,” Romero said. “Sometimes even the best athletes come short of the NCAA Championship. Being able to call myself that is definitely one of the milestones of my athletic career that I wanted to check as soon as possible.”

Romero becomes the second UVa athlete to win the NCAA discus championship, joining Philip Mihaljevic, who accomplished the feat in 2017. He also became just the fourth Cavalier to be named a first team All-American on more than one occasion in the discus.

Romero's individual championship is the fourth among UVa throwers in the 10-year tenure of assistant coach Martin Maric, who works primarily with the Virginia throwers.

Jacob Lemmon also competed in the discus for the Cavaliers. Making his second consecutive trip to the NCAA Championships, Lemmon finished 15th in the competition with a mark of 56.77 meters (186’3”) to earn All-American honors for the second consecutive season.

With 18 points, Virginia placed 14th overall in the men's team competition, its best finish since the 2017 season, and the third-best finish in school history. Among ACC teams, Virginia was only outscored by Florida State, which finished fourth with 33 points.

“Congratulations to our throwers on their outstanding performances and to Claudio for capturing an NCAA Championship," Virginia Director of Track & Field Vin Lananna said. "We are laying the foundation to build a special program at the University of Virginia, and we will keep chipping away at it step by step.”