Virginia's Christian Hlinka honors late friend with walk-off hit

Christian Hlinka didn’t feel alone in the batter’s box Sunday afternoon.

Hlinka stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning with no outs and a runner on first. The game with Wake Forest was tied at 4, and Hlinka had the chance to give Virginia its first series sweep of the spring.

Two months earlier, one of his closest friends, Sean Hanczaryk, died in a car crash. Hlinka wore an arm band with Hanczaryk’s initials and number Sunday — as he has in numerous games since Hanczaryk’s death — carrying his friend with him during each emotional at-bat.

After receiving the bunt signal and failing to place a sacrifice down, Hlinka was given the green light to swing on a 3-2 pitch. Freshman Jake Gelof took off from first base on the pitch, and Hlinka lifted the ball into the right-center field gap for a walk-off RBI double on Senior Day.

“When I hit that, I was running, I just had the biggest smile on my face,” Hlinka said. “I didn’t really know what to do. I had the arm sleeve on for him, and I just gave it a kiss and kept patting it and then all the guys came out and it was just an unbelievable moment.”