Virginia's Carla Williams says she is not a candidate for Georgia AD job

Carla Williams is not going anywhere.

Virginia's athletic director issued a statement on social media Friday afternoon to clarify that she is not a candidate for the athletic director vacancy at the University of Georgia, her alma mater.

"I have received many inquiries about my interest in the opening as Director of Athletics at my alma mater, the University of Georgia," Williams wrote. "I love Georgia and it will always be a very special place to me. I am confident that President [Jere] Morehead and his team will make an outstanding hire."

Current Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity recently announced that he is retiring at the end of this year. Senior deputy athletic director Josh Brooks will serve as the Bulldogs' acting athletic director until McGarity's replacement is hired.

Following McGarity's announcement, Williams was listed a potential candidate for the job by multiple media outlets. A quick look at her resume shows why.

Williams grew up in LaGrange, Georgia, and was a three-year starter for the UGa women's basketball team. Following her playing career, Williams was an assistant coach on Andy Landers’ staff at Georgia from 1991-96, helping the Bulldogs reach the Final Four twice (1995, 1996).