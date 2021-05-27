Virginia's Caldwell, Deaviz and Seaman advance to NCAA meet

The Virginia women’s track and field program had three athletes advance to the NCAA Championships on Thursday at the NCAA East Preliminary Round in Jacksonville, Fla.

In the long jump, Khyasia Caldwell and Jada Seaman grabbed the final two spots in the field, finishing 11th and 12th, respectively. Caldwell equaled her personal best in the event on her first attempt with a jump of 6.26 meters (20’ 6.5”).

Seaman was well back in the standings when she approached her third and final attempt. She posted a leap of 6.23 meters (20’ 5.25”) to edge out Virginia Tech’s Eszter Bajnok for the final qualifying spot by a quarter of an inch.

Maria Deaviz placed 12th in the shot put to secure the final qualifying spot in that event. Her best put was 16.08 meters (52’ 9.25”). She was one of two freshmen from the regional to advance to the national meet.

In the 800, Michaela Meyer set the Hodges Stadium facility record in winning her heat and posting the top overall time (2:02.19) to advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Also advancing to Saturday was Andrenette Knight in the 400-meter hurdles. The ACC champion in the event, she clocked a time of 55.90 to place first overall during the heats.